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Why This 4.3% Dividend Stock Is Still a Forever Buy for Me

Waiting for the perfect correction can cost more than it saves, especially when a dividend stock keeps compounding without you.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Vanguard found investing right away beats waiting most of the time because markets rise over long periods.
  • Pembina generates steadier cash flow from fee-based energy infrastructure and pays a roughly 4.3% dividend.
  • New projects like Greenlight for Meta’s data centre and Cedar LNG could drive growth, despite execution and regulatory risks.

There’s a wonderfully annoying thing about the stock market. The correction you’ve been patiently waiting for can arrive right after prices have already climbed 15%.

Suddenly, that glorious 10% dip isn’t much of a bargain. It’s a slightly cheaper price than yesterday and still more expensive than the one you could’ve paid months ago.

This’s why long-term investors can spend far too much energy searching for the perfect entry price. Price matters, of course. Paying anything for anything is a terrific strategy for becoming poorer. Yet when the investing horizon stretches across decades, time has an advantage that a clever limit order simply can’t recreate.

That doesn’t mean buying every stock regardless of valuation. It means investors should be careful about turning “I’ll wait for a better price” into “Why am I still holding cash three years later?” And one stock offers a perfect example.

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining

Source: Getty Images

PPL

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) owns pipelines, natural-gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, storage, and export infrastructure across Western Canada and beyond. The beauty of that business is that Pembina doesn’t need oil or gas prices to hit the jackpot every quarter. Much of its infrastructure earns fees for transporting, processing, and handling energy products, creating a steadier stream of cash flow.

Second-quarter earnings rose 23% year over year to $512 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $1.1 billion. Management is targeting 5% to 7% compound annual growth in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share through 2030. Investors waiting for the perfect entry price could therefore be watching the underlying business expand without them.

AI angle

The newest twist isn’t another pipeline. Pembina and its partners recently approved the 932-megawatt Greenlight Electricity Centre in Alberta. The natural-gas-fired facility will provide dedicated electricity to Meta’s enormous new data centre.

Greenlight is expected to enter service in the second half of 2030 and, once operating, generate about $310 million in annual run-rate adjusted EBITDA net to Pembina. That creates an interesting loop. Data centres require reliable power. Greenlight burns natural gas to provide it. That additional gas demand can also benefit Pembina’s existing processing and transportation network.

Meanwhile, Cedar LNG remains on track for late 2028, giving Pembina stock another route to connect Western Canadian natural gas with global customers. Suddenly, this isn’t simply a story about maintaining old pipelines.

Considerations

Pembina stock recently traded around $68. Its quarterly dividend is $0.74 per share, or $2.94 annualized, producing a yield of roughly 4.3%. That means investors are collecting meaningful income while waiting for Greenlight, Cedar LNG, and other projects to contribute. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PPL$68.00102$2.94$299.88Quarterly$6,936.00

There are risks. Pembina has billions of dollars of projects underway, so construction costs and financing need monitoring. Regulatory delays can complicate infrastructure development, while weaker Western Canadian production would eventually reduce demand for its assets. I wouldn’t ignore those risks simply because the dividend looks attractive.

Still, investors buying stocks in Canada don’t have to solve the timing problem in one afternoon. Starting a position now and adding on future weakness lets investors take advantage of a correction without requiring one to begin.

Bottom line

There will always be another reason to wait. Pembina stock doesn’t need to be at its cheapest price ever for time to start working. With a roughly 4.3% yield along the way, waiting indefinitely for a perfect entry could eventually become the more expensive choice.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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