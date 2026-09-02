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The First $100,000 Is the Hardest: Here’s How I’d Build the Next $100,000 Faster

The first $100,000 feels slow because you’re doing most of the work, but compounding starts carrying more of the load after that.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Compounding can make the second $100,000 arrive faster even if your annual contributions don’t change.
  • Dollarama is a proven Canadian compounder with continued store growth, international expansion, and aggressive share buybacks.
  • The trade-off is a premium valuation, so building a position gradually can reduce timing risk.

A six-figure portfolio feels enormous when you’re staring at $7,000.

Then something rather nice happens. Once that portfolio reaches $100,000, an 8% year could add $8,000 before you contribute another cent. Suddenly, the portfolio itself is putting in more than a hypothetical $7,000 annual contribution.

That’s why I think the first $100,000 is the frustrating part. Investors are doing nearly all the lifting. Afterward, compounding finally starts showing up for its shift.

dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

The more the merrier

Suppose an investor contributes $7,000 at the beginning of every year and earns an illustrative average annual return of 8%. That return certainly isn’t guaranteed, but it makes the effect easy to see.

After nine years, the portfolio would still sit around $94,406. After year 10, it finally crosses the line at roughly $109,518. Keep investing the same $7,000 annually; however, something changes dramatically. Five years later, the portfolio could be worth about $205,270.

MILESTONEAPPROXIMATE TIMEPORTFOLIO VALUE
Starting pointToday$0
First $100,000+10 years$109,518
Second $100,000+15 years$205,270

The first roughly $100,000 took a decade. The next one took about five years. Nothing magical happened to the investor’s savings rate. The original capital simply had more time to produce compound growth, while each new contribution gave that growing pile another nudge.

That’s why I wouldn’t celebrate reaching $100,000 by suddenly becoming conservative with a portfolio meant for decades of growth. I’d keep looking for businesses capable of reinvesting and expanding alongside me. One Canadian stock fits that job particularly well.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX: DOL) has turned selling inexpensive household goods into a remarkably effective compounding machine. Its core business is straightforward. Dollarama stock operates discount stores across Canada, while its international exposure now includes Dollarcity in Latin America and the recently acquired Australian business formerly known as The Reject Shop.

That international expansion is becoming increasingly important because Dollarama stock has already built an enormous Canadian footprint. The next stage isn’t simply opening another store down the road. It’s proving that the model can travel. So far, the Canadian engine certainly isn’t sputtering.

Fiscal 2027 first-quarter sales climbed 21.4% to $1.85 billion, while Canadian comparable-store sales increased 5.6%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 13.3% to $1.11. Dollarama stock also repurchased almost two million shares during the quarter, shrinking the ownership pie for remaining shareholders.

Meanwhile, Dollarcity reached 752 locations at the end of March, including its growing Mexican operation. Australia remains earlier in its transformation, with Dollarama renovating stores and gradually introducing its layout and merchandise strategy.

The price tag

Investors aren’t discovering Dollarama stock for the first time. At roughly $189 per share, the stock trades around 39 times trailing earnings. That’s expensive enough to make me uncomfortable buying without a long holding period. A disappointing earnings report, weaker consumer spending, or trouble integrating the Australian acquisition could compress that valuation quickly. Management still expects Australia to post a net loss during fiscal 2027.

Yet high-quality compounders rarely spend much time in the bargain aisle. I’d rather build a position gradually, keep adding during weaker periods, and give the business years to grow into today’s valuation. That’s a much healthier approach than trying to turn $100,000 into $200,000 with one heroic trade.

Bottom line

The first six figures are largely about savings discipline. The next six figures increasingly become about what you own and how long you let it work. Once the portfolio finally starts pulling its own weight, I’d be very reluctant to interrupt it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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