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Your Trump Trade War Roundup After a Busy Weekend

As Canada’s new counter-tariffs take effect, and the Bombardier and auto items are still threats, investors should separate what’s real today from what’s only risk.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada’s counter-tariffs are now in force and will raise costs on specific U.S. goods, pressuring some margins quickly.
  • Bombardier is in the spotlight after a U.S. sales threat, but no ban has been implemented yet.
  • A proposed January auto-tariff escalation is still only a future risk, so watch company disclosures and supply chains.

Canadians may have taken a break over the Labour Day weekend, but the trade war apparently didn’t. Investors returned Tuesday to Canadian counter-tariffs taking effect, a fresh threat against one of Canada’s biggest airlines, and little sign that Ottawa and Washington were close to settling their differences.

The challenge is keeping the announcements straight. A tariff that took effect this morning belongs in a company’s cost calculations. A presidential threat belongs in its risk assessment. Both matter, but treating them as interchangeable makes an already confusing situation harder to follow.

A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s counter-tariffs are now in force

Canada’s latest countermeasures took effect at 12:01 a.m. on September 8. They apply rates of 15%, 25%, and 50% to specified U.S.-origin goods covering $27.6 billion in annual imports. Targeted sectors include steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics.

That $27.6 billion represents the value of imports covered, not the amount Ottawa expects to collect in tariff revenue. The measures respond to U.S. tariffs imposed on Canadian goods in August. Canada also provided an exception for goods already in transit when the countermeasures took effect.

For investors, the next question is how affected businesses respond. Can they change suppliers, pass along higher costs, or absorb the difference? Those choices could affect profit margins well before the next earnings release explains the damage.

Bombardier became the latest target

On Monday, Trump threatened to prevent Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) from selling aircraft in the United States unless it builds them there. That puts a major Canadian manufacturer directly in the political spotlight.

However, a social-media statement doesn’t establish how such a restriction would work. The reporting described a threat, rather than an implemented sales ban. Bombardier stock responded by pointing to its existing American manufacturing presence and contribution to U.S. aerospace employment.

So rather than panic, I’d watch for an actual government measure, its legal scope, and Bombardier stock’s response before changing an investment thesis. For shareholders, the practical questions concern deliveries, customer decisions, and cash flow. The intensity of the argument tells us considerably less.

Auto threat hangs over January

Another important distinction concerns vehicles. Trump previously threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian cars, trucks, and automotive parts to 50% starting January 1. That’s a future threat, not a new blanket 50% auto tariff that began over the weekend.

Auto manufacturers and suppliers face uncertainty when deciding where to invest and how to price products. My concern is that even an unimplemented threat can encourage customers to delay decisions. Investors comparing Canadian stocks should examine where companies manufacture and sell, rather than assume a Canadian headquarters tells the whole story.

Negotiations remain the missing piece

As of writing, there were no talks underway between the two countries’ ministers or officials. That doesn’t offer much, but gives little immediate reassurance after negotiations collapsed in August.

I’d therefore focus on financial flexibility. Businesses with manageable debt, diverse customers, and room to absorb temporary costs should have more options. A falling share price alone doesn’t establish that a tariff-exposed company has become a bargain.

Bottom line

The concrete change is Canada’s new counter-tariffs. Bombardier stock’s threatened market restriction and the proposed January auto escalation are risks to monitor. For anyone building a portfolio, I’d keep those categories separate and watch company disclosures closely. Political headlines move quickly, but what ultimately matters is how much reaches earnings.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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