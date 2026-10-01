4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $10,000

The TSX is up this year, but you can take advantage of recent pullbacks by swiping up these four high quality Canadian stocks.

Leading Software & Retail Picks : Descartes Systems leverages AI for logistics growth, and Aritzia offers a buying opportunity with potential U.S. expansion despite recent volatility.

Top Infrastructure & Space Stocks : AltaGas benefits from strong LPG demands and planned export terminals, while MDA Space capitalizes on global defence and space initiatives with a strong backlog.

Build a Diversified Portfolio with $10,000 : Invest in TSX stocks like AltaGas, MDA Space, Descartes Systems, and Aritzia to achieve a mix of income, growth, and diversification.

You can build a very attractive, diversified portfolio of stocks with $10,000. It is the ideal amount to build a decent position in each stock, while keeping trading costs affordable (that is if your brokerage still charges commissions).

The Canadian market has been a little unsteady on fears about trade wars, rising interest rates, and a slowing economy. Yet, the TSX Index has still delivered a solid year with an 11% gain.

If you are looking to start some new positions, here are four TSX stocks worth buying with $10,000 today.

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A top infrastructure stock

If you want an attractive mix of income and growth, AltaGas (TSX: ALA) looks to be well positioned. Half of its income comes from a regulated gas utility that spans across the northeastern United States. The utility has grown by a high single-digit rate over the past five years, and management sees an opportunity to keep growing by a similar rate forward.

The other half of its income is from an integrated liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) network in Western Canada. It processes, transports, and exports LPGs primarily to countries in Asia. Constraints in the Middle East have pushed up pricing and volume demands for LPGs.

That has been a substantial tailwind for AltaGas in 2026. It further favours the outlook for new export terminals and infrastructure set to come into service next year.

AltGas stock yields 2.6% today. Regardless of strong returns over the past five years, this stock’s valuation remains reasonable given its growth profile.

A top Canadian space stock

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is set to win from Canada’s major defence growth initiatives, as well as a new global space race taking place. MDA has been a leader in satellites, space components and robotics, and earth observation.

Recent strategic partnerships and acquisitions give it new expertise, capacity, and geographic reach in the U.S. and Europe. This should support a continued uptick in its backlog (which currently sits at $4 billion, or two years’ worth revenue).

MDA Space trades at a significant discount to other space sector peers. After its stock recently consolidated, it looks like a very attractive opportunity.

A top software stock

Another Canadian stock worth buying now is Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG). The market has perceived Descartes as a simple software business set to be disrupted by AI. Yet, in reality, the opposite is occurring.

Descartes operates a crucial logistics network that connects trade participants across the world. It collects a massive amount of data through the network. It is just starting to unlock AI applications to unleash that data as tools for customers.

The company is cash rich, extremely profitable, and growing by a mid-teens rate. To make the investment thesis even better, it is trading just off its lowest valuation multiple in the past 10 years.

A top Canadian retail stock

Speaking about high-quality companies, Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) has to be a top retail stock in Canada. Despite declining 20% in the past three months, this Canadian stock is still up 420% in the past three years.

The pullback makes for an attractive entry point. Aritzia stock can be incredibly volatile. It has had six drawdowns of 15% or worse in the past three years. Those pullbacks have been great long-term buying opportunities.

Aritzia continues to make waves in the U.S. It could still more than double its store count before expanding into Europe and Asia. The growth runway remains substantial. At 23 times earnings, it looks like an attractive buy right now.