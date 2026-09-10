Hit $100,000 in a TFSA and compounding can start doing more work than your annual contributions.

The First $100,000 Is the Hardest: Here’s How a TFSA Can Do the Rest

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Toromont offers long-term growth via recurring service revenue and backlog visibility, but it’s pricey and cyclical.

Inside a TFSA, long-term compounding is stronger because gains and dividends can stay tax-free.

The first $100,000 is hardest because contributions matter most when your portfolio is still small.

The first $100,000 can feel stubbornly unimpressed by your efforts. Early contributions do most of the work because the portfolio is still small. An 8% return on $10,000 produces $800. The same return on $100,000 produces $8,000 without requiring one additional hour of work, one skipped dinner out, or one extremely optimistic garage sale.

That’s where investing begins to feel different. Once the portfolio becomes large enough, annual growth can rival or exceed the amount its owner contributes.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) makes that tipping point even more powerful. Investment income, dividends, and capital gains earned inside a TFSA generally remain tax-free, including when withdrawn. More of every successful year can therefore remain invested for the next one.

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What happens after $100,000?

Consider a TFSA worth $100,000 earning an illustrative average annual return of 8%. With no additional contributions, it could surpass $1 million after approximately 30 years. Continuing to contribute $7,000 annually would accelerate the process considerably.

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YEARS INVESTED NO FURTHER CONTRIBUTIONS ADDING $7,000 ANNUALLY Starting value $100,000 $100,000 Five years $146,933 $187,999 10 years $215,892 $317,298 20 years $466,096 $786,429 30 years $1,006,266 $1,799,248

These figures assume an 8% annual return with contributions made at the end of each year. Actual markets won’t provide identical returns on schedule. Some years will be wonderful, some will be dreadful, and others will seemingly spend 12 months marching in place.

Yet the illustration shows why reaching $100,000 matters. During the first year, an 8% gain adds $8,000, already more than the 2026 annual TFSA dollar limit of $7,000. Investment growth doesn’t consume contribution room, either. Once money is legally inside the account, the TFSA can expand far beyond the total amount contributed.

Consider TIH

Reaching the first $100,000 requires saving. Growing beyond it requires owning businesses capable of increasing their earnings over many years.

One company I’d consider for part of that portfolio is Toromont Industries (TSX: TIH). Toromont sells and services Caterpillar equipment across much of eastern Canada while operating power-systems and industrial-refrigeration businesses.

Equipment sales can produce large initial revenue. The longer opportunity comes from replacement parts, maintenance, rentals, and technical support throughout the machine’s working life. That recurring support revenue gives Toromont several ways to earn from construction, mining, infrastructure, power generation, and data-centre investment.

The backlog

Earnings tell investors Toromont isn’t done growing. Second-quarter revenue increased 16% year over year to $1.6 billion. Operating income rose 41% to $242.5 million as higher sales and stronger gross margins outweighed increased expenses.

Toromont stock ended June with a $2.9 billion backlog, more than double the $1.4 billion reported one year earlier. Bookings increased 171%, helped by power-systems demand and a previously announced $1 billion order expected to be delivered primarily during 2027.

Its expanded ownership of AVL Manufacturing gives Toromont additional exposure to electrical enclosures used in large power applications. However, the related purchase commitments also created significant expenses, leaving reported quarterly earnings roughly unchanged despite stronger operations.

The cost

At a recent $202.74, Toromont stock trades around 32.5 times trailing earnings. That’s a substantial valuation, particularly for a company exposed to cyclical equipment demand.

A construction slowdown, weaker mining investment, delayed power projects, or execution problems at AVL could reduce earnings and compress the multiple simultaneously. I’d therefore build the position gradually and own it alongside diversified Canadian stocks, rather than placing the entire TFSA behind one Caterpillar dealer.

Bottom line

The first $100,000 remains difficult, certainly, as contributions must carry most of the load. After that milestone, compounding begins arriving with considerably heavier equipment.

A TFSA can protect that growth from tax, while a company such as Toromont stock provides exposure to recurring service revenue and expanding infrastructure demand. The journey still requires time, diversification, and uncomfortable market years. Fortunately, once the portfolio gains momentum, investors no longer have to push it entirely by themselves.