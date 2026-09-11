Covered-call ETFs like ZWC can pay high monthly cash flow, but the extra income comes from giving up some upside.

This Popular Income Strategy Promises Less Risk: Here’s What Investors Give Up

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ZWC’s 6.3% monthly distribution can suit income needs, but fees and return-of-capital risk matter.

They still fall when stocks drop, and they often lag during big rallies because upside is capped.

Covered-call ETFs boost distributions by selling call options, which can help in flat or mildly rising markets.

A 6% monthly distribution with lower volatility sounds suspiciously close to getting dessert, skipping the bill, and discovering it was healthy all along.

That promise helps explain the popularity of covered-call exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds own stocks, collect dividends, and sell call options to generate additional cash. The option premiums can increase distributions and soften small declines.

However, “less risk” doesn’t mean no risk. Investors receive that extra income by selling something potentially valuable: part of their future gains.

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How covered calls create income

A call option gives its buyer the right to purchase a stock at a predetermined price before a specific date. The ETF sells that right and receives an upfront premium.

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Suppose a fund owns a stock worth $100 and sells a call option with a $105 strike price for a $2 premium. Here’s what could happen:

STOCK PRICE AT EXPIRY STOCK MOVE OPTION PREMIUM APPROXIMATE RESULT $90 -$10 +$2 -$8 $103 +$3 +$2 +$5 $120 +$20 +$2 About +$7

The premium improves the outcome when the stock falls, stays flat, or rises modestly. Yet a $2 cushion doesn’t prevent a $10 decline. It merely makes the bruise slightly less colourful.

The final row shows the larger trade-off. Once the stock climbs above the strike price, much of the additional gain belongs to the option buyer. The ETF exchanged that upside for income received earlier.

That makes covered calls most useful during flat, choppy, or moderately rising markets. They can lag badly during powerful rallies, precisely when investors may assume their equity fund is fully participating.

A popular Canadian example

The BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX: ZWC) owns dividend-paying Canadian companies and dynamically writes covered calls against parts of the portfolio. Its selection process considers dividend yield, dividend growth, payout ratios, and liquidity. The portfolio recently held 64 securities, including familiar Canadian banks, pipelines, telecommunications companies, and energy producers.

ZWC offers an annualized distribution yield of approximately 6.3%, paid monthly. That could appeal to retirees or investors building monthly passive income. The fund also has approximately $2.5 billion in assets, suggesting plenty of Canadians already appreciate receiving cash 12 times a year.

However, the distribution shouldn’t be confused with investment return. It combines income from the portfolio with option premiums and may occasionally include return of capital. If a fund distributes more than it earns, part of that payment effectively returns an investor’s own money.

Costs arrive

The most obvious cost is missed upside. Canadian dividend stocks have rallied sharply during 2026. A traditional dividend ETF can participate fully when its holdings rise, while ZWC’s written options may require it to surrender gains above selected strike prices.

Covered-call ETFs also tend to charge more. ZWC carries a 0.72% management expense ratio (MER), considerably higher than many broad-market and plain dividend ETFs. That fee is collected no matter the market.

Concentration creates another risk. Owning Canadian high-yield stocks can leave investors heavily exposed to financials, energy, pipelines, and telecommunications. Covered calls change the return pattern, but they don’t magically transform those businesses into a globally diversified portfolio.

Anyone learning how to invest in ETFs should therefore examine total return, fees, portfolio holdings, and distribution composition rather than ranking funds by yield alone.

Who could benefit?

ZWC may suit an investor who needs current monthly cash flow and is willing to accept slower capital appreciation. The option premiums could also provide a modest cushion when markets move sideways or decline slightly.

A younger investor reinvesting every distribution may prefer an ordinary equity or dividend ETF. Giving up long-term gains to manufacture current income becomes less appealing when that income isn’t needed.

Covered calls can also make sense as one portion of an income portfolio rather than its entire equity allocation. That allows investors to collect additional cash without placing a ceiling over every stock they own.

Bottom line

Covered-call ETFs don’t create free income. They convert some uncertain future appreciation into more predictable cash today.

ZWC’s approximately 6.3% distribution yield and monthly schedule could help investors fund regular expenses. The trade-off is a higher fee, limited protection during large declines, and reduced participation when Canadian stocks surge.