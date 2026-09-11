Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Popular Income Strategy Promises Less Risk: Here’s What Investors Give Up

This Popular Income Strategy Promises Less Risk: Here’s What Investors Give Up

Covered-call ETFs like ZWC can pay high monthly cash flow, but the extra income comes from giving up some upside.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Covered-call ETFs boost distributions by selling call options, which can help in flat or mildly rising markets.
  • They still fall when stocks drop, and they often lag during big rallies because upside is capped.
  • ZWC’s 6.3% monthly distribution can suit income needs, but fees and return-of-capital risk matter.

A 6% monthly distribution with lower volatility sounds suspiciously close to getting dessert, skipping the bill, and discovering it was healthy all along.

That promise helps explain the popularity of covered-call exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds own stocks, collect dividends, and sell call options to generate additional cash. The option premiums can increase distributions and soften small declines.

However, “less risk” doesn’t mean no risk. Investors receive that extra income by selling something potentially valuable: part of their future gains.

some investments are riskier than others

Source: Getty Images

How covered calls create income

A call option gives its buyer the right to purchase a stock at a predetermined price before a specific date. The ETF sells that right and receives an upfront premium.

Suppose a fund owns a stock worth $100 and sells a call option with a $105 strike price for a $2 premium. Here’s what could happen:

STOCK PRICE AT EXPIRYSTOCK MOVEOPTION PREMIUMAPPROXIMATE RESULT
$90-$10+$2-$8
$103+$3+$2+$5
$120+$20+$2About +$7

The premium improves the outcome when the stock falls, stays flat, or rises modestly. Yet a $2 cushion doesn’t prevent a $10 decline. It merely makes the bruise slightly less colourful.

The final row shows the larger trade-off. Once the stock climbs above the strike price, much of the additional gain belongs to the option buyer. The ETF exchanged that upside for income received earlier.

That makes covered calls most useful during flat, choppy, or moderately rising markets. They can lag badly during powerful rallies, precisely when investors may assume their equity fund is fully participating.

The BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX: ZWC) owns dividend-paying Canadian companies and dynamically writes covered calls against parts of the portfolio. Its selection process considers dividend yield, dividend growth, payout ratios, and liquidity. The portfolio recently held 64 securities, including familiar Canadian banks, pipelines, telecommunications companies, and energy producers.

ZWC offers an annualized distribution yield of approximately 6.3%, paid monthly. That could appeal to retirees or investors building monthly passive income. The fund also has approximately $2.5 billion in assets, suggesting plenty of Canadians already appreciate receiving cash 12 times a year.

However, the distribution shouldn’t be confused with investment return. It combines income from the portfolio with option premiums and may occasionally include return of capital. If a fund distributes more than it earns, part of that payment effectively returns an investor’s own money.

Costs arrive

The most obvious cost is missed upside. Canadian dividend stocks have rallied sharply during 2026. A traditional dividend ETF can participate fully when its holdings rise, while ZWC’s written options may require it to surrender gains above selected strike prices.

Covered-call ETFs also tend to charge more. ZWC carries a 0.72% management expense ratio (MER), considerably higher than many broad-market and plain dividend ETFs. That fee is collected no matter the market.

Concentration creates another risk. Owning Canadian high-yield stocks can leave investors heavily exposed to financials, energy, pipelines, and telecommunications. Covered calls change the return pattern, but they don’t magically transform those businesses into a globally diversified portfolio.

Anyone learning how to invest in ETFs should therefore examine total return, fees, portfolio holdings, and distribution composition rather than ranking funds by yield alone.

Who could benefit?

ZWC may suit an investor who needs current monthly cash flow and is willing to accept slower capital appreciation. The option premiums could also provide a modest cushion when markets move sideways or decline slightly.

A younger investor reinvesting every distribution may prefer an ordinary equity or dividend ETF. Giving up long-term gains to manufacture current income becomes less appealing when that income isn’t needed.

Covered calls can also make sense as one portion of an income portfolio rather than its entire equity allocation. That allows investors to collect additional cash without placing a ceiling over every stock they own.

Bottom line

Covered-call ETFs don’t create free income. They convert some uncertain future appreciation into more predictable cash today.

ZWC’s approximately 6.3% distribution yield and monthly schedule could help investors fund regular expenses. The trade-off is a higher fee, limited protection during large declines, and reduced participation when Canadian stocks surge.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dreaming of financial success
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Is My Top Canadian Dividend Stock and I’m Never Selling

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a dividend hero that I wouldn't sell after the recent run.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock Yielding 0.4% With Reliable Quarterly Payments

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a small dividend, but it's growing steadily. After a strong device showcase, perhaps the best spot for…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Investing

This 5.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month (and There Are Other Reasons You Might Want to Own It)

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) might be the retail REIT to buy as shares plunge and yields swell.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

This Isn’t a “Quick Win” Stock: It’s a “Steady Builder” One

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) may be the steadiest compounder on the entire Canadian stock market.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This stock is down 15% from the recent highs and now offers an attractive dividend yield.

Read more »

Bottles and glasses of alcohol drinks
Investing

Trump’s Alcohol Ban Will Hit This Canadian Producer: What Corby Investors Need to Know

| Sneha Nahata

The strength of Corby’s domestic business has helped offset some of the potential weakness associated with U.S. exports.

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Tech Stocks

1 Decision Today Could Change Your Financial Story

| Joey Frenette

Contributing to and investing with your TFSA in names like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could change your long-term financial trajectory.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

The Market Won’t Wait for Your $1,000: It Still Doesn’t Mean You Should Chase a Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put $1,000 to work without chasing the latest winners by starting with a globally diversified ETF like XAW.

Read more »