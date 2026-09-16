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Keeping $10,000 in Cash for 10 Years Could Cost More Than a Market Dip

Cash may feel safe in a downturn, but over a decade, it can quietly lose buying power versus investing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Cash avoids scary market drops, but inflation can quietly shrink what your money buys over time.
  • If you won’t need the money for 10 years, investing can beat cash even after an early market dip.
  • BCE could be a small, higher-risk long-term pick, but debt, spending, and a dividend cut add uncertainty.

A market decline announces itself loudly. Your account turns red, the headlines become dramatic, and suddenly everyone has an opinion about your retirement.

Cash is considerably quieter. The balance stays reassuringly familiar while groceries, insurance, and practically everything involving a contractor become more expensive.

That difference makes cash feel safer than it sometimes is. For money you won’t need for a decade, avoiding every market dip can create another problem: missing years of potential growth while purchasing power slips away.

Beware of bad investing advice.

Source: Getty Images

Safety has more than one meaning

Suppose $10,000 sits in an account earning no interest for 10 years. At an illustrative 2% annual inflation rate, it would finish with purchasing power equivalent to approximately $8,203 today.

Interest helps. If cash earned an average 3% annually, with interest reinvested, it would grow to approximately $13,439 before tax. That’s meaningfully better than leaving it idle, although the return available on savings accounts can change.

Now compare those outcomes with an illustrative investment earning 7% annually.

SCENARIOVALUE AFTER 10 YEARS
Cash earning no interest$10,000
Cash earning 3% annually$13,439
Investment earning 7% annually$19,672
Immediate 20% investment decline, then 7% annually for 10 years$15,737

These are nominal values before fees and taxes, with no additional contributions. The last scenario deliberately assumes an immediate loss followed by a full decade of growth. It isn’t a forecast or evidence that stocks always recover.

It does show why avoiding an initial decline isn’t automatically the same as achieving the best long-term outcome.

One stock I’d consider selectively

For a small portion of genuinely long-term money, BCE (TSX: BCE) offers a contrarian option from the analyst research I follow.

BCE owns wireless, internet, fibre, and media businesses. Its networks provide services customers use repeatedly, while its Ziply Fiber acquisition adds a U.S. expansion opportunity. Furthermore, the recent announcement of a 1.2-gigawatt (GW) artificial intelligence (AI) expansion adds more long-term value.

I’d consider a small position alongside other Canadian stocks, provided the investor can tolerate a turnaround that takes years.

The business still has work to do

BCE’s second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 3.2% to $0.65. However, free cash flow fell 9.5% to $1.04 billion as capital spending increased.

Fibre network efficiencies remain an advantage, but Ziply’s construction spending and BCE’s debt burden limit financial flexibility. Competitive pressure could keep customer revenue weak while those bills continue arriving.

BCE’s 2025 dividend cut is another reason not to confuse a familiar company with a guaranteed investment. Its shares could fall further, and the hypothetical 7% return above is not a BCE forecast.

Give cash a deadline

Emergency savings, a near-term home purchase, and upcoming retirement withdrawals belong in accessible, lower-risk holdings. That money has a job, and protecting it matters more than maximizing its return. The question is whether the entire $10,000 genuinely needs that protection for 10 years.

After separating short-term needs, I’d invest the long-term portion across diversified holdings, with BCE only a modest component. A written purchase schedule can help hesitant investors get started. Proper portfolio diversification matters more than making one perfectly timed trade.

Foolish bottom line

Cash protects against market volatility, but it doesn’t automatically protect purchasing power or long-term goals.

Keep the money you need soon secure. Give the money you won’t need for years an investment plan that reflects its longer timeline. A market dip can hurt, but spending a decade waiting for investing to feel comfortable can carry a substantial cost of its own.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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