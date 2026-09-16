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The AI Data Centre Backlash Has Started: I’d Watch These 2 Canadian Stocks

AI data centres promise growth, but local pushback is forcing investors to separate real earnings from risky, unapproved projects.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • AI infrastructure isn’t guaranteed because projects still need permits, financing, and customers who actually pay the bills.
  • Hydro One looks steadier because it already runs the grid and is growing earnings under regulation.
  • Emera is investing heavily, but earnings are slipping, so it needs clearer improvement before buying.

Artificial intelligence (AI) sounded rather convenient when it was helping someone write an email. It becomes a harder sell when the infrastructure behind that email moves down the road and raises questions about electricity bills, water use, and noise.

That tension is becoming an investing issue. In July, Hamilton councillors rejected a proposed temporary data centre moratorium, but the debate demonstrated that local approval can’t be taken for granted. Residents wanted answers about costs and community benefits, not another presentation explaining that the future was exciting.

For investors, the lesson isn’t to abandon everything connected to AI. It’s to distinguish businesses with dependable earnings from projects that still need permission, financing, and somewhere to plug in.

Two stocks I’d watch are Hydro One (TSX: H) and Emera (TSX: EMA).

data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

Follow the bill, not just the demand

A proposed data centre isn’t the same thing as a paying electricity customer. Before investing, I’d ask who funds the connection, who pays if construction is cancelled, and whether the infrastructure remains useful if demand disappoints. A utility spending heavily on speculative demand can face trouble even when its industry’s long-term outlook looks wonderful.

Regulation provides some protection, but it isn’t a blank cheque. Regulators still decide which costs customers should bear. That’s why my watchlist favours established Canadian stocks whose businesses don’t need every announced AI campus to materialize. Neither company automatically benefits from opposition. The attraction is having a broader investment case if the buildout becomes slower and more selective.

Hydro One

Hydro One operates Ontario’s electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its role is moving power, rather than betting on which technology company eventually wins the chatbot competition.

Second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.62 from $0.54 a year earlier. Higher regulator-approved rates and peak demand supported the improvement, partly offset by higher financing and operating costs.

The company also placed $644 million of assets into service during the quarter. Its infrastructure work includes replacing aging equipment and connecting customers and generation sources, giving it reasons to invest beyond data centres.

However, investors shouldn’t confuse necessary infrastructure with unlimited shareholder returns. Financing costs have already increased, and project approvals and cost recovery remain important. I’d watch for investments supported by demonstrated demand and clear regulatory treatment.

Emera

Emera offers another approach through regulated electricity and natural gas utilities, including Tampa Electric and Nova Scotia Power. I’d watch it as a diversified utility investment, not as a confirmed winner from data centre restrictions. Its appeal should survive without assigning earnings to AI projects that haven’t arrived.

The latest quarter provides a useful reality check. Adjusted EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.79. Higher corporate interest expense, foreign-exchange losses, and changes elsewhere in the portfolio contributed to the decline.

Meanwhile, Emera invested more than $1.7 billion in infrastructure during the first half and remained on track for its $4 billion annual capital plan. That creates potential growth, but also funding requirements. Before buying, I’d want to see improving per-share earnings and evidence that investment is strengthening cash generation.

Bottom line

The backlash doesn’t mean AI infrastructure stops getting built. It means investors should become more demanding about which projects deserve their money.

Of these two, Hydro One would be my first watchlist choice for its existing grid role and recent earnings growth. Emera would need to show clearer earnings improvement before I became more enthusiastic.

I’d hold either alongside investments offering genuine portfolio diversification. Owning two utilities doesn’t remove their shared exposure to interest rates and regulation.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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