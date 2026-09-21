Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 This September

3 TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 This September

Got $1,000 to deploy this September? Here’s a small-, medium-, and large-cap TSX stock to buy right now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Calian Group (Small-Cap): Positioned for growth with increased defense spending and a strong backlog, Calian offers solid potential at a reasonable valuation.
  • Group Dynamite (Mid-Cap): Profitable and adaptable, Group Dynamite has a strong growth outlook despite market volatility.
  • TFI International (Large-Cap): A compelling buy with strong earnings growth, TFI International is well-managed amid market concerns.

After the TSX recently corrected, there are some decent opportunities investors can take advantage of. If you have $1,000, here is a small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stock to buy on the TSX right now.

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property

Source: Getty Images

A top TSX defence stock

Calian Group (TSX: CGY) is a great small-cap stock to buy with $1,000. At a price of $80.60 today, it trades with a market cap of $929 million. Calian provides healthcare, training, cybersecurity, and satcom/technical services to government and private providers.

With Canada spending billions to bolster its defence capabilities, Calian is focusing on its defence growth strategy. As Canada’s defence force grows, Calian should naturally get its share of larger contracts.

The company has been entrenched with NATO and the Canadian military for years. As an incumbent and trusted service provider, it has a solid stake in the growth of Canada’s capacities.

Last quarter, Calian grew revenues by 20% and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 35%. As Calian scales, its margins are expected to improve. Calian has a strong $1.4 billion backlog to support continued growth in the year ahead.

Calian stock is up 43% this year. Yet it trades at only 18 times earnings and 14.5 times cash flow. Given it could grow by about the same rate, it looks like a good growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) stock.

A fast-growing Canadian retailer

A mid-cap stock that looks cheap today is Group Dynamite (TSX: GRGD). With a price of $52 today, it has a market cap of $5.37 billion.

Group Dynamite operates women’s clothing chains Garage and Dynamite. It has 307 stores across Canada, the U.S., and the U.K., where it recently entered the market. While clothing can be a very fickle business, Group Dynamite is extremely adaptable.

Firstly, it is very profitable and generates substantial cash flows. It earns ~40% EBITDA margins on sales, which is really exceptional in the industry. Secondly, it churns its inventory 9.85 times per year. This means it doesn’t sit on stagnant inventory and has a very low markdown rate. It can quickly adapt to changing consumer preferences, while protecting margins.

The company continues to reposition its portfolio to better-producing locations. It still has room to grow in the U.S., the U.K., and even broader Europe.

Despite a great long-term outlook, this TSX stock only trades for 14 times earnings. Certainly, the stock is subject to volatility based on the macro environment. If that doesn’t bother you, it is a really attractive buy today.

A top TSX transport stock

TFI International (TSX: TFII) is the TSX large-cap stock pick for today. With a price of $175 per share, TFI has a market cap of $14 billion.

TFI operates a diversified transport and logistics business across Canada and the United States. It is a really well-managed business focused on efficient operations and serial acquisitions. TFI just delivered a great quarter where diluted earnings per share rose 41% to $1.65. It produced $255 million of operating cash in the quarter!

Recent trade war and tariff news has set the market jittery on this name. That could be an opportunity if you can look beyond some of these near-term concerns. At only 17 times forward earnings, TFI looks like a compelling price at these levels.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and TFI International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Groupe Dynamite. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Just Launched a $50 Billion Canada Fund: Should You Buy BAM Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield and CPP just unveiled a $50 billion “Maple Fund.” It’s a reminder that Brookfield gets the call when Canada…

Read more »

AI investing could have upward trajectory
Stocks for Beginners

AI’s Biggest Bottleneck Isn’t Chips: These TSX Stocks Could Power the Next Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI chips are impressive, but the real investing opportunity may be the power and fuel infrastructure needed to run data…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Stocks for Beginners

What the Everyday Canadian Investor Needs to Know About the Summit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s $100-trillion-investor summit may sound abstract, but it points to one practical theme ordinary investors can follow: electricity infrastructure.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

Canada’s Defence Push Could Unlock $500 Billion: Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Defence spending is shifting toward space, data, and surveillance, and MDA Space is already landing real contracts in those areas.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

Canada Wants to Become an Energy Superpower: Here’s the Stock I’d Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Carney’s “energy superpower” plan leans heavily on nuclear power, and Cameco sits right where more reactors meet more uranium demand.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

Canada’s Aerospace Boom Could Be Just Getting Started: Here’s the Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s aerospace hub in Montreal could benefit from surging global defence budgets, and CAE may be a key way to…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Energy Stocks

Canada Wants to Be an Energy Superpower: Here’s the 4.1% Dividend Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada wants to act like an energy superpower, and TC Energy already owns much of the pipeline “plumbing” needed to…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Canada Has $500 Billion of Major Projects in the Pipeline: Here’s the Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s plan to speed up approvals for mega-projects could make WSP a key winner long before construction even starts.

Read more »