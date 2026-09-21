Mining Stocks Now Make Up 60% of Canada’s Top-Performing Companies

Canadian investors looking for the market’s biggest winners this year don’t have to look far. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s latest TSX30 ranking shows just how powerful the mining sector has become: mining companies account for 18 of the 30 top-performing stocks, or 60% of the companies, based on three-year dividend-adjusted share price performance.
That’s the highest mining representation in the history of the TSX30 (which started in September 2019) and an increase from 57% in 2025. It’s a reminder that Canada’s enormous natural-resource base could be a major source of shareholder wealth.
Mining is driving the TSX’s biggest gains
For the 2026 ranking, Montage Gold ranks second after delivering a remarkable 2,502% three-year dividend-adjusted share price gain. Several other mining companies also posted triple-digit gains.
The group is broader than just gold. Four companies focus on silver, three on copper, and one on rare earths. Critical-mineral names include Faraday Copper (up 688%), Aclara Resources (up 587%), Trilogy Metals (up 570%), and Perpetua Resources (up 507%).
This diversification matters. Gold remains attractive when investors seek perceived safe-haven assets, but copper and rare earths also have potential long-term demand drivers tied to electrification, infrastructure, and strategic supply chains.
Established miners offer a different opportunity
For investors who prefer established businesses over speculative developers, larger companies can provide exposure to the same commodity trends with more mature operations.
Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV) is a blue-chip stock example. The royalty and streaming company is tracking the upper half of its guidance range for 2026. Franco-Nevada sold 268,758 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in the first half of 2026 and maintained full-year guidance of 510,000 to 570,000 GEOs.
Unlike a traditional miner, Franco-Nevada’s royalty and streaming model can provide exposure to rising commodity prices without bearing all the operating costs of mine ownership. That distinction can be valuable when costs rise across the mining industry.
Meanwhile, established producers such as Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.B) offer more direct exposure to commodities such as copper and metallurgical coal.
The risks investors shouldn’t ignore
The TSX30 results are impressive, but investors shouldn’t assume the mining boom will continue indefinitely. Commodity prices can be extremely volatile, while mines require substantial capital investment, permits, and years of development. A falling gold or copper price can quickly change the economics of a project.
This makes portfolio diversification particularly important. Mining stocks can play a useful role in a Canadian portfolio, but investors should consider balancing commodity exposure with companies from other sectors and evaluating each miner’s balance sheet, production costs, project pipeline, and valuation.
The TSX30 shows that mining has been one of the most powerful engines of Canadian stock-market performance over the past three years. For investors, the more important question now is not simply whether mining is performing well, but which companies have the financial strength and assets to potentially benefit through the next commodity cycle.
The bottom line
Mining stocks are dominating Canada’s 2026 TSX30, accounting for 18 of the 30 top-performing companies over the past three years. While that performance highlights the strength of Canada’s resource sector, investors should remember that mining stocks can be highly cyclical and past gains don’t guarantee future returns.