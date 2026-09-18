2 Mining Stocks to Watch as Carney Courts Global Investors

Mark Carney is courting global capital for Canada. Here’s why Barrick Gold and Endeavour Mining look attractive to TSX investors right now.

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Endeavour Mining delivered record free cash flow in the first half of 2026, backed by rising gold prices.

Barrick Gold just posted its third straight quarter of strong production and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in a single quarter.

Carney is pitching Canada's critical mineral wealth to global investors as trade tensions with the U.S. escalate.

Prime Minister Mark Carney just hosted about 300 CEOs and senior executives from some of the world’s biggest investment firms at the Canada Investment Summit in Toronto. The guest list included BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Blackstone’s Jon Gray, and sovereign wealth fund leaders from Norway, Qatar, and Singapore, according to The Associated Press.

Together, these investors manage more than US$120 trillion in assets. Carney wants a slice of that capital to flow into Canada, especially as a prolonged trade dispute with the United States pushes Ottawa to diversify away from its southern neighbor.

For investors watching from home, the pitch raises an obvious question. If global money managers are taking a fresh look at Canada, which TSX mining stocks stand to benefit most?

Source: Getty Images

Why Canadian mining stocks are back in focus amid the trade war

Trade talks between Canada and the U.S. collapsed in late August, and Washington followed up with steep tariffs on Canadian goods. Carney’s response has been to widen the net, telling business leaders that Canada offers something rare: rule of law paired with reliability.

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“We have what the world wants,” Carney said at a news conference in Banff, Alberta, pointing to Canada’s energy and critical mineral resources, according to The Associated Press.

Typically, gold attracts capital when investors grow nervous about currency stability and geopolitical friction.

The TSX is home to some of the world’s largest mining stocks, which continue to trade at attractive valuations in September 2026.

Barrick Gold is firing on all cylinders

Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX) just wrapped up its third consecutive quarter of strong operating results. The company produced 796,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter, 3% above guidance and 11% higher than the first quarter.

Net earnings rose 50% year over year to $1.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 51% to $2.5 billion.

Barrick also returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in Q2, more than double what it paid out a year earlier.

CEO Mark Hill also announced a landmark deal with Newmont worth roughly $4 billion, resolving a long-running dispute over their jointly owned Nevada operations and clearing the path for a planned initial public offering of Barrick’s North American assets by year-end.

Looking back at the company’s turnaround since new leadership arrived, Hill summed up the shift plainly on the earnings call. “Since October 2025, we have consistently delivered against our strategic priorities and set a new standard of operational performance,” he told analysts.

Endeavour Mining is cashing in on higher gold prices

Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV) operates as a gold mining company with a presence in West Africa. In the first half of 2026, it reported free cash flow of $761 million, up 19% year over year. It also returned more than $300 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Production of 564,000 ounces kept the company on track for full-year guidance, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 41% to $1.6 billion, indicating a 63% margin. Endeavour is also advancing its Assafou growth project in Côte d’Ivoire, targeting a final investment decision by year-end.

CEO Ian Cockerill made a point of explaining why Endeavour keeps mines like Mana running even when costs run higher than the rest of the portfolio. “We’re not asset huggers,” he told analysts. “We have built a high-quality portfolio through portfolio management… it still makes money. It still throws off cash.”

Disciplined capital allocation spread across a portfolio of mines in West Africa has enabled Endeavour to keep raising shareholder returns even as gold prices remain volatile.

Why TSX mining stocks deserve a place in your portfolio now

Both companies show what a well-run Canadian mining stock looks like right now: growing production, disciplined costs, and cash flow strong enough to fund both growth projects and shareholder returns.

Add in Carney’s broader push to position Canada as a stable, resource-rich alternative for global capital, and the setup for TSX mining stocks becomes more compelling.

For Canadian investors, Barrick Gold and Endeavour Mining offer two different ways to play that same theme, one anchored in North America with an IPO catalyst on the horizon, the other diversified across high-growth West African assets with a track record of returning cash to shareholders.