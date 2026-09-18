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Kinross Gold Stock Gained 472%: Is There Still More Upside?

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) has been such an explosive gainer in recent years, but shares are still really cheap!

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Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Gold miners have cooled after a big run, but long-term support for gold (currency debasement and central-bank buying) still looks intact despite rate and geopolitical noise.
  • Kinross has a strong multi-year track record and a low valuation, but expect big swings; the long-term case matters more than where gold goes over the next few months.

Some of the gold miners have been ridiculously hot over the past year, and while the gold trade recently suffered a contraction, it certainly feels like the long-term tailwinds are still very much in play as the “debasement trade” and central bank buying spree look to offset much of the nearer-term rate-related woes. Any way you look at it, the fast-moving gold miners seem to be at a bit of a checkpoint rather than a peak.

Of course, I could always be wrong, especially since a ton of variables impact the trajectory of interest rates and, in turn, the price of gold. From inflationary drivers (who would have thought that AI would be inflationary in the earlier days, with the price of various electronics going through the roof) to the trade war between Canada and the U.S. as well as escalating tensions in the Middle East, there’s a lot of geopolitical uncertainty that gold might not magically hedge this time around despite its history as an asset that can be leaned on when geopolitical chaos takes off.

todder holds a gold bar

Source: Getty Images

Kinross Gold: A huge gainer with legs?

But, at the same time, if gold doesn’t appreciate all that much, the miners still stand to gain, especially the high-quality ones that are doing a great job of mastering the art of low-cost production. When it comes to a name like Kinross Gold (TSX: K), which is up 471% in the past five years, I think there’s potential for more of the same as the stock moves on from its latest setback (a 38% dip), which it has more recently shrugged off.

Can shares of K make new highs going into year’s end?

I have no idea, nor does anybody else. It ultimately depends on where gold prices are headed. And while the whole debasement narrative still holds strong, it’s very hard to tell how much more geopolitics and rates will play into movements in the asset in the fourth and final quarter of the year.

Right now, K stock is halfway between making new highs and revisiting 52-week lows seen in the summer. I have absolutely zero idea where the stock will ultimately settle in the coming months. But, as a long-term investor who values the hedging benefits of gold and its miners, I like the price of admission right here, with shares going for 10.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). I’m also a big fan of the production impact of new, ambitious projects as the firm looks to keep drilling in mines with promising potential.

When you consider the direction of operating economics and the potential for gold to shine in the next five years, I must say that I’d prefer gold and miners’ shares to plunge back to 52-week lows or below, so I could add to a position at lower prices. So, is there more upside? Possibly. Is there downside? It’s also very much possible in the nearer term, especially with the elevated beta (1.5). Personally, I think it matters less what the gold markets do in the next year.

Bottom line

Instead, it’s the next 10 years that I view as most meaningful for the asset class, as a barrage of unknowns and disruptions looks to impact the move in gold and the miners. And, in my view, the risk/reward over the next decade looks to be tilted in favour of investors.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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