Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Canadian Bank Stocks Have Soared: Has the Easy Money Already Been Made?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Canadian Bank Stocks Have Soared: Has the Easy Money Already Been Made?

Canadian bank stocks are rallying to new highs on record earnings reports and as investors assign higher valuations.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
Key Points
  • • Canadian bank stocks have dramatically outperformed expectations, with TD up nearly 70% since late 2024 and Royal Bank up 113% since late 2023, driven by investors seeking stability and strong domestic fundamentals.
  • • Both banks posted record results with TD earning $4.7 billion ($2.77 per share) and RBC earning $6 billion with an 18% ROE, fueled by strength in wealth management, capital markets, and loan growth.
  • • While the rally is partly justified by record earnings and favorable conditions, investors considering new positions should add cautiously on weakness given valuations are above historical norms.

Canadian bank stocks have long been an essential portfolio anchor for investors, providing security as well as reliable dividend income and growth. But this has never been truer than in the last few years. In fact, Canadian bank stocks have pretty much blown past most expectations in terms of how high they could go and how fast they could get there.

In this article, I’d like to explore this dramatic outperformance and discuss what investors should expect from Canadian bank stocks going forward.

hot air balloon in a blue sky

Source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks: Pillars of strength and security

In the last few years, Canadian bank stocks have been some of the best-performing stocks on the TSX. For example, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TSX: TD) stock price has increased almost 70% since the end of 2024. Similarly, Royal Bank of Canada’s (TSX: RY) stock price has increased 113% since the end of 2023.

This robust performance is quite unusual for bank stocks, which usually tend to drift higher at a slower, more measured pace. I mean, these are not high-growth stocks. Yet, this stock price performance from the banks is more in line with higher-growth stocks. So, why is this happening?

Why have Canadian bank stocks been so strong?

Answering this question is not easy. But I think it comes down to a few key factors.

Firstly, investors are rewarding security, strength, and stability – and these are the defining characteristics of Canadian banks. Thus, investors are flocking to them, which makes sense as the global economic and political environment has been pretty chaotic. This is driving valuations up above their historical norms.

Secondly, in the last few years, banks have benefited from a positive interest rate environment, strong immigration trends, employment, and a resilient Canadian economy that might have surprised many of us. As a result, banks have continued to post strong earnings, cash flows, and growth. Loan growth, capital markets growth, and wealth management growth have remained strong.

TD Bank

As one of Canada’s top two Canadian banks, TD Bank stock has continued to drive its financials higher as the Canadian banking environment remained strong. In TD Bank stock’s most recent results, the bank posted record earnings of $4.7 billion, or $2.77 per share. This was driven by record revenue in Canadian personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and wholesale banking.

For dividend investors, TD Bank stock is currently yielding 2.6%. This dividend is backed by a well-capitalized, healthy balance sheet and a record of strong growth over time. In fact, TD’s dividend has grown by almost 800% in the last 26 years.

Royal Bank

As Canada’s largest bank, Royal Bank enjoys a strong, diversified business that’s backed by a strong balance sheet. In its latest quarter, Royal Bank stock also broke records, with net income increasing 11% to $6 billion and return on equity (ROE) coming in at a very solid 18%.

Like TD Bank, this Canadian bank’s wealth management and capital markets divisions were also exceptionally strong, as activity and stock markets remained robust. Royal Bank is one of the more expensive banks, trading at 18 times earnings. This can be justified by its higher ROE relative to the Canadian bank peer group.

The bottom line

The rally in Canadian banks has been spectacular, and I believe it has further to run. While valuations are elevated, the combination of record earnings growth, expanding wealth management businesses, and Canada’s position as a safe haven justify premium multiples.

I’m maintaining my full position in TD and would add on any meaningful pullback. For long-term investors without exposure, I’d buy on weakness.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Makes “Passive Income” Actually True

| Demetris Afxentiou

This Canadian dividend stock offers passive income backed by nearly two centuries of payments, recent earnings growth, and a 3.46%…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

Why BMO Is the Only Stock I’d Hold Forever in My TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s dividend pioneer is the ultimate anchor stock and forever holding in a TFSA.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Pledged $150 Billion in Canadian Investment: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank just pledged $150 billion to power Canada's economy. Here's what it means for TD stock, and whether now…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Bank Stocks

For Investors Who Want to Stop Checking the Market Every Day: 1 Stock to Own

| Puja Tayal

Understand the stock market landscape. Discover how prioritizing your life need not affect your investment strategy and decisions.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Cash Feels Safe, but This Is the TFSA Risk Investors Aren’t Pricing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A cash-heavy TFSA can look calm for years while inflation quietly erodes what your money can actually buy.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Bank Stocks

What a Comeback for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Scotiabank is back! BNS stock has surged 46%. Is Canada's latest banking turnaround play still a buy?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Banks Just Pledged $325 Billion: Here’s the 1 Bank I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Global investors are lining up to fund Canada’s next buildout, and BMO could profit by financing and advising the boom.

Read more »

man with shovel stands by a hole
Dividend Stocks

TD Just Put $150 Billion Behind Canada’s Next Investment Boom. Should You Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Instead of betting on which mega-project wins, consider a picks-and-shovels play on the bank that earns interest and fees on…

Read more »