CPP and OAS can cover a meaningful base, and a diversified dividend portfolio can help fill the gap without forced selling.

Retire on Dividends? This Stock Makes it Less Crazy Than it Sounds

BNS isn’t cheap after a big run, so use it as one piece of a diversified income plan.

Scotiabank’s earnings and capital position improved, making its dividend look better covered than before.

Retiring without having to sell investments sounds like a financial fantasy. Yet the idea gets more reasonable once retirement income stops being treated as one giant number.

A portfolio doesn’t necessarily need to replace an entire salary. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) can provide a base, while dividends fill part of the remaining gap.

For 2026, the maximum CPP retirement pension beginning at 65 is $1,507.65 per month. Maximum OAS for someone aged 65 to 74 is currently $751.97. Together, that could exceed $27,000 annually before tax, although many retirees receive less than the maximum.

Now add a diversified portfolio yielding around 4%, and suddenly “retire on dividends” sounds a little less unlikely.

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Bigger isn’t better

A $1 million portfolio yielding 4% could produce $40,000 annually without requiring an investor to sell shares. Yet that doesn’t mean retirees should chase every 8% yield they can find.

A sustainable dividend needs earnings to support it, preferably with room left over for the company to reinvest, strengthen its balance sheet, and eventually raise the payout. Payment frequency matters less than reliability. Reinvesting dividends before retirement can also build more shares, creating a larger income stream later.

That’s why I’d rather start with established Canadian dividend stocks than simply sort the TSX by yield and hope for the best. One bank now stands out for a different reason: its earnings have finally caught up with its increasingly expensive share price.

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) has been paying shareholders since 1833. That doesn’t guarantee the next dividend, but nearly two centuries without interrupting payments is a fairly convincing résumé. Scotiabank makes money through Canadian and international banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Its recent strategy has increasingly concentrated capital around Canada, the United States, and Mexico rather than trying to be everywhere at once.

The shift is showing up in earnings. Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $2.28 from $1.88 a year earlier, while adjusted return on equity reached 14.2%. Canadian Banking earnings rose 12%, helping Scotiabank deliver what management called a record quarter. Capital remains solid as well, with a 13.1% CET1 ratio.

That matters for the dividend. Scotiabank’s latest quarterly payment is $1.14 per share. Against $2.28 of adjusted quarterly EPS, that represents roughly a 50% payout, leaving a meaningful earnings cushion rather than asking the bank to empty its pockets every three months.

Earning income

At a recent price of $133.87, Scotiabank’s annualized $4.56 dividend yields about 3.4%. Here’s what a $100,000 retirement-income allocation would look like at writing. That’s roughly $283 per month when averaged across the year, despite the dividend arriving quarterly.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BNS $133.87 746 $4.56 $3,401.76 Quarterly $99,867.02

The payment has also moved steadily higher. Scotiabank paid $3.60 per share annually in 2021, followed by $4.06 in 2022, $4.18 in 2023, $4.24 in 2024, and $4.32 in 2025. Its current dividend annualizes to $4.56. Reinvesting those payments while still working can build a larger future income stream, particularly when held among diversified Canadian blue-chip stocks.

That said, Scotiabank isn’t cheap anymore. The shares are up roughly 34% in 2026 and trade around 17 times trailing earnings. Credit losses also remain a risk if unemployment rises or Canadian borrowers come under pressure.

Bottom line

All said and done, I wouldn’t build an entire retirement around one bank, no matter how long its dividend history stretches. The more useful idea is that retirement income doesn’t need one magical source. Government benefits can provide a foundation, while a diversified portfolio of dividend-growing businesses supplies another layer.

That won’t make retirement on dividends effortless. It can make selling investments every month optional, however. After spending decades accumulating shares, that’s a pretty attractive option to have.