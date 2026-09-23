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Retire on Dividends? This Stock Makes it Less Crazy Than it Sounds

CPP and OAS can cover a meaningful base, and a diversified dividend portfolio can help fill the gap without forced selling.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Don’t chase the highest yield; focus on dividends supported by earnings and balance-sheet strength.
  • Scotiabank’s earnings and capital position improved, making its dividend look better covered than before.
  • BNS isn’t cheap after a big run, so use it as one piece of a diversified income plan.

Retiring without having to sell investments sounds like a financial fantasy. Yet the idea gets more reasonable once retirement income stops being treated as one giant number.

A portfolio doesn’t necessarily need to replace an entire salary. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) can provide a base, while dividends fill part of the remaining gap.

For 2026, the maximum CPP retirement pension beginning at 65 is $1,507.65 per month. Maximum OAS for someone aged 65 to 74 is currently $751.97. Together, that could exceed $27,000 annually before tax, although many retirees receive less than the maximum.

Now add a diversified portfolio yielding around 4%, and suddenly “retire on dividends” sounds a little less unlikely.

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

Bigger isn’t better

A $1 million portfolio yielding 4% could produce $40,000 annually without requiring an investor to sell shares. Yet that doesn’t mean retirees should chase every 8% yield they can find.

A sustainable dividend needs earnings to support it, preferably with room left over for the company to reinvest, strengthen its balance sheet, and eventually raise the payout. Payment frequency matters less than reliability. Reinvesting dividends before retirement can also build more shares, creating a larger income stream later.

That’s why I’d rather start with established Canadian dividend stocks than simply sort the TSX by yield and hope for the best. One bank now stands out for a different reason: its earnings have finally caught up with its increasingly expensive share price.

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) has been paying shareholders since 1833. That doesn’t guarantee the next dividend, but nearly two centuries without interrupting payments is a fairly convincing résumé. Scotiabank makes money through Canadian and international banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Its recent strategy has increasingly concentrated capital around Canada, the United States, and Mexico rather than trying to be everywhere at once.

The shift is showing up in earnings. Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $2.28 from $1.88 a year earlier, while adjusted return on equity reached 14.2%. Canadian Banking earnings rose 12%, helping Scotiabank deliver what management called a record quarter. Capital remains solid as well, with a 13.1% CET1 ratio.

That matters for the dividend. Scotiabank’s latest quarterly payment is $1.14 per share. Against $2.28 of adjusted quarterly EPS, that represents roughly a 50% payout, leaving a meaningful earnings cushion rather than asking the bank to empty its pockets every three months.

Earning income

At a recent price of $133.87, Scotiabank’s annualized $4.56 dividend yields about 3.4%. Here’s what a $100,000 retirement-income allocation would look like at writing. That’s roughly $283 per month when averaged across the year, despite the dividend arriving quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$133.87746$4.56$3,401.76Quarterly$99,867.02

The payment has also moved steadily higher. Scotiabank paid $3.60 per share annually in 2021, followed by $4.06 in 2022, $4.18 in 2023, $4.24 in 2024, and $4.32 in 2025. Its current dividend annualizes to $4.56. Reinvesting those payments while still working can build a larger future income stream, particularly when held among diversified Canadian blue-chip stocks.

That said, Scotiabank isn’t cheap anymore. The shares are up roughly 34% in 2026 and trade around 17 times trailing earnings. Credit losses also remain a risk if unemployment rises or Canadian borrowers come under pressure.

Bottom line

All said and done, I wouldn’t build an entire retirement around one bank, no matter how long its dividend history stretches. The more useful idea is that retirement income doesn’t need one magical source. Government benefits can provide a foundation, while a diversified portfolio of dividend-growing businesses supplies another layer.

That won’t make retirement on dividends effortless. It can make selling investments every month optional, however. After spending decades accumulating shares, that’s a pretty attractive option to have.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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