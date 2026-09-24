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It’s Not Flashy: But It’s Outperforming the TSX

CIBC isn’t exciting, but rising earnings and improving margins have helped it more than double the TSX’s 2026 return.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • CIBC has delivered roughly a 31% total return this year, versus about 14% for the TSX.
  • Adjusted earnings per share rose 26% in the latest quarter.
  • The valuation is higher now, so I'd buy gradually rather than chase the rally.

Sometimes beating the market looks like artificial intelligence (AI), gold, or some company promising to reinvent civilization before lunch.

Other times, it looks like a bank.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has delivered a total return of about 14% so far in 2026 through September 22. That’s already a strong year. Yet one decidedly ordinary Canadian business has returned roughly 31% over the same period.

Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Boring can work

A boring business can still produce exciting returns when earnings grow faster than investors expect. Banks make money from the spread between what they pay for deposits and charge borrowers, along with fees from wealth management, credit cards, commercial banking, and capital markets. When those businesses grow while credit losses remain manageable, profits can climb surprisingly quickly.

That’s especially useful for long-term investors. Rather than betting on one new product succeeding, shareholders own a collection of businesses already serving millions of customers. That brings me to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM).

CM

CIBC provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital-markets services across Canada and the United States. Its shares recently traded at $161.65. Including dividends, CIBC has returned roughly 31% so far this year, more than twice the TSX’s approximately 14% return.

The business has been keeping up. Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 26% year over year to $2.73. Meanwhile, net interest margin excluding trading rose to 2.07% from 1.94% a year earlier. That’s essentially the spread CIBC earns on interest-producing assets, so even a small improvement can matter when billions of dollars are involved. Canadian personal and business banking also remains a major engine, with quarterly net income rising 17%.

Still paying

CIBC currently pays $1.07 per share quarterly, or $4.28 annually. At $161.65, that’s a yield of roughly 2.6%. CIBC also says it hasn’t missed a regular dividend since its first payment in 1868. The starting yield isn’t enormous, particularly compared with some Canadian dividend stocks. Yet income becomes considerably more useful when the business underneath it keeps growing.

CIBC’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a key measure of a bank’s capital cushion, was 13.4% at the end of the quarter. That’s important when Canadians are still dealing with elevated borrowing costs and mortgage renewals. For investors building around Canadian blue-chip stocks, boring and well-capitalized isn’t a terrible combination.

Considerations

The obvious problem is that everyone has started noticing. At $161.65, CIBC trades around 15.5 times trailing earnings and sits only about 6% below its 52-week high. Investors aren’t getting the bargain that existed before this year’s run.

Credit also deserves watching. CIBC recorded $564 million in provisions for credit losses during the third quarter, while provisions on impaired loans increased in several Canadian businesses. A weaker economy, higher unemployment, or stressed borrowers could put more pressure on earnings. After a roughly 31% total return this year, expectations are certainly higher.

Bottom line

Outperforming the TSX doesn’t always require finding the next technological revolution. Sometimes a bank grows earnings, improves margins, pays its dividend, and lets compounding handle the theatrics.

I wouldn’t chase CIBC after every strong day. Yet if a pullback gives long-term investors a better entry point, this boring outperformer would remain firmly on my buy list.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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