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What’s the Number That Would Let You Work on Your Own Terms?

Financial freedom may arrive before retirement if your portfolio only needs to replace part of your working income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $500,000 portfolio could cover $20,000 annually using an illustrative 4% withdrawal.
  • Working part time can dramatically reduce the portfolio needed to support your lifestyle.
  • Constellation Software keeps reinvesting cash into acquisitions that can fuel future growth.

The most useful financial-freedom number may not be the one that lets you quit working forever. It could be the number that lets you stop taking every job because you need the paycheque.

Maybe that means four-day weeks, or you switch careers, or turn down a promotion that comes with considerably more money and considerably less life.

The portfolio needed to create that freedom could be smaller than a traditional retirement target.

happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Find your gap

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada recommends building retirement plans around expected expenses, income, savings, and the lifestyle you want. The same thinking works years before retirement.

Say you spend $60,000 annually but would happily keep earning part of it. Using an illustrative 4% annual portfolio withdrawal, the numbers could look like this.

ANNUAL WORK INCOMEPORTFOLIO INCOME NEEDEDILLUSTRATIVE PORTFOLIO
$50,000$10,000$250,000
$40,000$20,000$500,000
$30,000$30,000$750,000
$20,000$40,000$1,000,000

The 4% figure isn’t a promise, of course. Returns, taxes, inflation, spending, and the number of years the money needs to last are all important points to consider. That said, it does show something useful. Someone earning $30,000 doing work they enjoy doesn’t necessarily need investments capable of replacing a $60,000 lifestyle. They need the portfolio to cover the other $30,000.

Build the engine

Before taking withdrawals, I’d want years of compound growth doing as much work as possible. A $250,000 portfolio growing at an illustrative 7% produces $17,500 of investment growth in an average year. At $500,000, that’s $35,000.

Markets won’t provide 7% on command. Some years will be ugly, of course. The point is that once the portfolio becomes large enough, your salary stops being its only meaningful source of growth.

Holding long-term investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when contribution room exists can add flexibility because eligible withdrawals generally remain tax-free. Then I want a business capable of reinvesting capital for me.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX: CSU) owns and operates hundreds of specialized software businesses serving industries where customers depend on the software to keep operating. Its strategy is simple to describe and difficult to copy. Acquire niche software companies, keep them decentralized, generate cash, then use that cash to buy more businesses.

The capital-allocation machine remains the centre of the investment case, and the latest results show it remains busy. Second-quarter revenue increased 17% year over year to US$3.3 billion. Cash flow from operations climbed 10% to US$477 million.

Constellation also completed acquisitions representing US$893 million of total consideration during the quarter. That’s the engine. More businesses create more cash that can fund more acquisitions. For investors building a portfolio of Canadian growth stocks, few companies have demonstrated that reinvestment model for as long as Constellation.

Considerations

There is a catch to becoming enormous. Constellation must find increasingly large numbers of attractive acquisitions to keep growth moving. Organic revenue growth was only 3% during the second quarter, so acquisitions remain crucial. Paying too much, accepting lower-quality businesses, or struggling to deploy growing amounts of capital could reduce future returns.

Artificial intelligence (AI) creates another risk if cheaper software weakens the switching costs protecting some of Constellation’s businesses. The valuation has become easier to consider after the stock’s decline. CSU trades at around $2,785 at writing, well below its 52-week high above $4,200. That doesn’t make the shares automatically cheap, but it gives long-term investors a better starting price than they had near the peak.

Bottom line

The number that lets you work on your own terms isn’t necessarily $1 million. If enjoyable work covers most of your expenses, $250,000 or $500,000 invested could eventually create meaningful flexibility. A larger portfolio buys more.

That’s the part of financial independence I find useful. The goal doesn’t have to be never working again. It can be reaching the point where money loses its vote over what kind of work you do next.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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