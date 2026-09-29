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Credit-Card Rewards Keep Changing: What Does That Mean for Bank Stocks?

Changing credit card rewards show how hard Canadian banks are competing to attract spending and deepen customer relationships.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Lower interchange fees have reduced one source of credit-card economics for Canadian banks.
  • CIBC is using both premium Aventura offers and its flexible no-fee Adapta card to compete.
  • CIBC's adjusted earnings per share increased 26% in its latest quarter.

Credit-card rewards have become a moving target. Annual fees rise, welcome bonuses jump around, lounge access changes, new redemption options appear. So a card that looked unbeatable two years ago can suddenly feel average.

For consumers, that means checking whether the rewards still justify the card. For investors, those changes reveal Canadian banks are fighting hard to keep customers spending on their cards.

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

Rewards aren’t free

Banks don’t hand out points because they enjoy helping you with your trip to Paris. Credit cards can generate interest, annual fees, and interchange revenue. Interchange is the fee paid to the card-issuing bank when a customer makes a purchase. Rewards help persuade customers to choose one card over another, spend more on it, and potentially deepen their relationship with the bank.

The economics have tightened. Federal agreements with Visa and Mastercard reduced interchange fees for qualifying Canadian small businesses beginning in October 2024. In-store domestic consumer credit interchange rates were lowered to a 0.95% weighted average for eligible merchants.

The government said more than 90% of businesses accepting credit cards would qualify for lower rates, with savings of about $1 billion over five years. The agreements also protected consumer reward points. That leaves banks balancing two competing goals. To keep the card attractive, without making rewards too expensive.

Watch the changes

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) provides a useful example. Its Aventura Visa Infinite card currently carries a $139 annual fee, while a September promotion offers new approved cardholders as many as 60,000 Aventura points plus a first-year fee rebate after meeting spending requirements.

At the other end of the market, CIBC’s Adapta Mastercard has no annual fee and automatically pays a higher points rate on a cardholder’s top three spending categories each month. That’s a different kind of competition. Instead of assuming everyone wants travel points and airport lounges, the bank can design rewards around how customers actually spend.

The important number for shareholders isn’t how many points somebody earns buying groceries. It’s whether better products bring customers into the bank and convince them to stay. That leads to CIBC.

CM

CIBC serves about 15 million clients through Canadian banking, commercial banking and wealth management, U.S. operations, and capital markets. The bank’s Costco relationship, Simplii digital operation, and affluent-client businesses give it several ways to bring customers into its broader ecosystem.

The strategy is showing up in earnings. Third-quarter revenue increased 15% year over year to $8.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 26% to $2.73. Canadian Personal and Business Banking net income increased 17%.

That’s the division where credit cards sit, but I’d avoid giving rewards programs too much credit for the increase. Higher net interest margins and loan growth were the main reported revenue drivers. The bigger point is that cards can strengthen a customer relationship that eventually includes deposits, mortgages, investments, and other products.

More than points

That relationship can become increasingly valuable. A customer who opens a credit card for a welcome offer isn’t particularly exciting. A customer who later moves a paycheque, savings, investments, and mortgage to the same bank is much more useful. That’s why investors looking at Canadian dividend stocks should pay attention to customer acquisition and retention alongside loan growth and interest margins.

CIBC currently pays $1.07 quarterly, or $4.28 annually. At $157.19, that’s a yield around 2.7%. The stock also trades at roughly 15 times trailing earnings and 14.7 times forward earnings. Given its fair value sits at $135, below today’s price, it looks overvalued. Still, that remains an analyst estimate rather than a guaranteed destination.

There are other points to consider. Credit cards aren’t pure upside for banks. Rewards cost money, lower interchange fees squeeze one revenue source, and consumers can switch cards when offers deteriorate. All while high credit-card rates can create losses if borrowers run into trouble. That makes valuation and credit quality more important than the latest points promotion when buying stocks in Canada.

Bottom line

Changing credit-card rewards isn’t a reason to buy or sell a bank stock. That said, it can be evidence of how aggressively banks compete for customer relationships. CIBC is adjusting its rewards lineup while revenue, earnings, and Canadian banking profits keep growing.

I’d watch the points as a customer. As an investor, I’d watch whether those cards help create customers who stick around long after the welcome bonus is gone.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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