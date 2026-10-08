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Higher Oil Prices Could Delay Rate Cuts: Here’s Where I’d Put $10,000

Suncor can turn today’s expensive oil into dividends and a smaller share count.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Higher energy prices can complicate the case for rate cuts.
  • Suncor increased planned repurchases to $500 million per month.
  • Buybacks create more value when management can retire shares at lower prices.

Expensive oil has an irritating ability to reach into two pockets at once. First comes the petrol station, then comes the possibility that higher energy inflation keeps borrowing costs elevated for longer.

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in September, while elevated energy prices remain one of the risks to the inflation outlook. That doesn’t mean higher oil guarantees another rate hike. Yet it does mean I wouldn’t build an investment plan that requires cheaper money next month. I’d rather own something currently generating cash.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

Get paid by the problem

Energy producers can benefit when realized oil prices rise. Yet a higher barrel price doesn’t travel directly to shareholders. Royalties rise, operating costs continue, taxes get paid and companies still need to invest in their assets.

What remains can fund dividends, debt reduction or share repurchases. That’s why I’d rather focus on per-share cash generation than celebrate another oil headline. For a $10,000 long-term allocation, Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) still deserves consideration among Canadian dividend stocks.

Two sides of oil

The key here is that Suncor is integrated. It produces oil and refines it, and sells fuel through businesses including Petro-Canada. That gives the company exposure to crude prices and refining margins rather than relying on just one link in the chain.

Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations reached $5.3 billion. Management then increased planned share repurchases to $500 million per month beginning in August. That’s where strong oil prices can create something more permanent.

Repurchasing shares reduces the number of claims on future earnings, provided management doesn’t wildly overpay. At different prices, that same $500 million buys very different amounts of Suncor. A cheaper stock lets the same cash retire more shares, so buybacks become considerably less exciting when everyone is excited.

What $10,000 buys

Suncor pays $0.60 quarterly, or $2.40 annually. At $98.09, $10,000 would buy 101 whole shares.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SU$98.09101$2.40$242.40Quarterly$9,907.09

The yield is only around 2.4%, so this isn’t primarily an income trade. I’d be buying Suncor for cash flow, buybacks and the possibility that fewer shares translate into greater earnings per share over time. A $10,000 purchase inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) requires enough contribution room beyond the 2026 annual $7,000 limit.

Bottom line

Lower crude prices, weaker refining margins or operational outages can reduce cash flow just as quickly as they improved it. That makes position sizing important after a large commodity rally. I’d buy in stages rather than treat US$100 oil as evidence the stock can’t get cheaper.

Higher oil prices might complicate the path to lower interest rates. Suncor gives investors a way to own the cash-generation side of that problem instead of simply paying more at the pump.

If management keeps using excess cash to retire shares at sensible prices, today’s expensive oil could improve tomorrow’s per-share results. That’s what would keep me invested long after the next Bank of Canada decision.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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