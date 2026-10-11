These Canadian companies have been increasing their dividends year after year, while their stocks have pulled back from recent highs.

2 Solid Dividend Stocks Down 20 Percent to Buy Before They Bounce Back

Enbridge offers a 5.9% yield with decades of dividend growth, supported by diversified and largely contracted or regulated cash flows.

These Canadian stocks have pulled back from recent highs and have solid fundamentals to keep paying and increasing dividends.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has proven resilient despite ongoing tariff challenges and geopolitical tensions. While the broader index has trended higher, a few high-quality Canadian dividend stocks have pulled back, creating a buying opportunity.

Investing in financially sound, dividend-paying companies while their share prices are temporarily lower can help you secure a more appealing yield and benefit from potential price appreciation as the stocks bounce back. Here are two to consider buying today.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) is a reliable dividend payer. Moreover, the 20% pullback in its share price from its 52-week high offers an attractive entry point. The renewable energy company has consistently returned capital to shareholders through higher dividend payments and has the financial strength to support distribution growth over time.

Brookfield Renewable operates a diversified portfolio of solar and wind assets, complemented by a large hydroelectric business that provides dependable, dispatchable power. It is also expanding into battery storage, an area with considerable growth potential as electricity consumption continues to rise.

The company is well positioned to benefit from growing power requirements associated with data centres and the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Long-term agreements with major technology companies further strengthen its exposure to this trend.

A significant portion of Brookfield Renewable’s cash flow comes from power purchase agreements (PPAs), with roughly 90% of contracts having an average remaining duration of about 12 years. This provides considerable revenue visibility and supports relatively predictable cash generation.

Additionally, approximately 70% of revenue is inflation-linked, offering some protection against rising costs.

With diversified assets, contracted cash flows, inflation-linked revenue, and growing electricity demand, Brookfield Renewable has several factors supporting future distribution growth. Its dividend yield also stands above 5.2%, making it a compelling income stock.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a top dividend stock to buy before it bounces back. Its stock is trading about 20% lower from its 52-week high. While ENB stock has pulled back, its high yield of 5.8% and a solid history of consistently increasing its dividends make it a buy.

The energy infrastructure giant has distributed dividends for more than 70 years and has increased them annually since 1995. This solid payout history highlights its commitment to returning capital to investors and the resilience of its business model.

The stability of Enbridge’s core operations is a key strength that supports its distributions. Its business spans liquid pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, gas utilities, and renewable energy, creating a diversified revenue base and reducing reliance on any single segment.

Cash-flow visibility is also a major advantage. Nearly all of the company’s EBITDA comes from regulated businesses or long-term take-or-pay contracts. These structures help shield earnings from fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, supporting relatively predictable cash generation.

With diversified operations and continued growth in earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share, Enbridge has a strong foundation for sustaining dividend growth. Its targeted payout ratio of 60%–70% of DCF also provides a framework for maintaining shareholder distributions over the long term.