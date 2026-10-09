Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Fees That Quietly Eat Into a Small Investment
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Fees That Quietly Eat Into a Small Investment

Many funds charge outrageous fees, but broad market index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) usually charge reasonable ones.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
Key Points
  • When investing, it's good to buy funds, but you need to mind the fees.
  • A 1% annual fee might not seem like much, but it can really add up over time.
  • In this article I explore how to boost your returns by avoiding high fee investments.

Did you know that fees are one of the main destroyers of long-term investment performance?

It’s true, and there are studies to prove it.

The groundbreaking work of economist Eugene Fama on efficient market theory showed that most active funds fail to beat the market over time, and that such funds’ underperformance is largely explained by their fees.

The implication is stark:

If you invest in high fee funds, you’re likely to get lower returns than the market averages. That holds true for both active funds – the most common type of high fee funds – as well as index funds with high fees. The latter category of fund is not that common but does exist.

Over time, fees can really eat into your returns. In this article, I explore the fees that quietly eat into a small investment and how you can mitigate their effects.

Sliced pumpkin pie

Source: Getty Images

How high fees can get

Management fees are the main type of fee that eat into your investment returns.

The best-known examples of high management fees are found in the hedge fund industry. Here, funds sometimes charge the infamous “two and 20” structure, wherein the manager charges 2% on your principal and 20% on your gain. Typically, the 20% is only charged if the fund beats a benchmark’s return over a period of time.

There have been cases where hedge fund managers have gotten even more adventurous, charging AUM fees of 3% or more. I’ve even heard of cases of 3-and-30 being charged, but have never been able to confirm it. In the world of funds available to regular investors, a fee of 1% or higher is usually considered high.

“Hidden fees”

There are also “hidden” fees in the world of investment management. The most common of these is the bid-ask spread fee, which is an amount equal to the bid-ask spread, that market makers pocket as a commission. The smaller and less liquid an ETF is, the bigger this fee becomes. So, that’s one reason to invest in broad market funds.

Another type of hidden fee is execution costs. This includes things like trading costs incurred by fund managers. This type of fee is highest with funds that use options and other esoteric instruments. Again, you minimize it by investing in regular broad market funds.

How to avoid high fees

As mentioned repeatedly throughout this article, the way to avoid high fees in your investments is to hold broad market funds. These are funds that invest in an entire stock market – all of it, typically weighted by market cap – or a reputable stock market index. They don’t require active management, which lowers the management fee. They don’t use esoteric options, which lowers the total expense ratio. And finally, they’re usually pretty liquid, ensuring a narrow spread. They are the best of all possible worlds.

Consider the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX: XIC), for example. It’s a Canadian index fund built on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the 240 biggest public Canadian companies, weighted by market cap. The fund has a 0.05% management fee and a 0.06% expense ratio, very low. It has 220 stocks, which is decent diversification, and it is fairly representative of the underlying index. Finally, XIC is highly liquid, with a 0.03% bid-ask spread over the last few years. Overall, it’s a decent fund for most Canadian investors.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5.9% Yield-Paying Constant Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Enbridge’s predictable cash flows, substantial growth pipeline, and long history of dividend increases underpin its long-term investment appeal for TFSA…

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income in Retirement: What Could Go Wrong?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a proven way to create income in retirement but you must know the risks you need to…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

A 5% Monthly Payer I’d Buy for My TFSA: About $100 a Month on $24,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s largest residential landlord offers a high yield, reliable monthly income, and a tax-sheltered foundation for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Can Dividends Replace a Paycheque in Retirement?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can dividends in retirement replace your paycheque? Explore how Scotiabank, RioCan REIT, and Fortis can help build a steady retirement…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The U.S. Dollar is Rising Again: Here’s What VFV Investors Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VFV investors receive both U.S. equity returns and currency translation.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

A Canada-India Trade Deal Could Be Big for Infrastructure: Is WSP Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

India could require roughly US$840 billion of urban infrastructure investment over 15 years.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $100 a Month in Dividends?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income in this uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Can Pay Into Your Nest Egg Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for monthly passive income? Discover why Canadian Net REIT’s safe 6% yield makes it a top dividend stock to…

Read more »