The Best Canadian Stocks for Conservative Investors Right Now

Both Canadian companies offer exposure to established businesses that could appeal to conservative investors prioritizing stability and long-term growth.

The hardest part about investing conservatively is finding fundamentally solid stocks that feel safe — without feeling stuck. A stock can be stable but have very few growth prospects. Another could rally in the short term but cause stress when the market turns volatile.

That’s why the better setup is somewhere in the middle. You want businesses with dependable demand, strong finances, and enough room to keep expanding over time. This is becoming even more important after our strong market in 2026 because paying attention to quality often matters more than simply following momentum.

In this article, I’ll highlight two Canadian stocks that could give conservative investors a more balanced path to long-term wealth.

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Royal Bank of Canada

If you want a dependable Canadian stock without giving up solid growth potential, you can buy Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), or RBC.

As Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization, its businesses span personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance.

After climbing 36% over the last 12 months, RY stock trades around $274 per share, giving it a market cap of roughly $379 billion. The bank also rewards investors with reliable dividends and currently offers an annualized yield of almost 2.6%.

In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in July), RBC delivered record net income of $6 billion, up 11% year-over-year (YoY). The bank’s revenue also increased to about $18.5 billion last quarter from roughly $17 billion a year ago.

Several parts of RBC’s diversified business contributed to that growth. For example, the bank’s wealth management net income jumped 32% YoY as fee-based client assets benefited from market appreciation and net sales. Similarly, its capital markets segment earnings advanced by 16%, helped by stronger investment banking and trading activity.

Just as importantly for conservative investors, RBC maintained a strong common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.5%.

Overall, RBC’s diversified earnings, strong capital position, and consistent shareholder returns give conservative investors an appealing mix of stability and long-term growth potential without taking unnecessary risks.

George Weston

Another attractive stock worth considering for a conservative portfolio could be George Weston (TSX: WN), especially if you prefer businesses tied closely to everyday consumer needs.

This Canadian company operates mainly through its controlling interests in Loblaw (TSX: L) and Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN). That gives it exposure to grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare products, and commercial real estate. WN stock trades around $101 per share with a market cap of about $37.8 billion. Shares have gained 20% over the last year and 7% year to date, while the stock offers a 1.3% annualized dividend yield.

The company’s latest results also showed steady growth. In the second quarter, George Weston’s revenue increased 4.1% YoY to $15.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 6.1% to $1.9 billion. At the same time, its adjusted net earnings climbed 9.8% YoY to $436 million.

Loblaw remained a major driver of that momentum. The segment’s retail sales grew 4.1%, with food retail sales rising 3.3% as customer traffic, basket size, and e-commerce sales improved. Meanwhile, Choice Properties also benefited from higher rental rates and contributions from completed developments.

Moreover, George Weston continues to focus on future growth through store expansion and share repurchases.

For conservative investors, George Weston’s exposure to necessity-based businesses adds an appealing layer of resilience. Combined with improving adjusted earnings and ongoing capital returns, that makes it an attractive stock for investors seeking steady long-term growth.