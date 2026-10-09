The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5.9% Yield-Paying Constant Cash

With $50 billion in potential growth investments and a commitment to return $40-$45 billion to shareholders by 2030, Enbridge is well-positioned to sustain dividend increases, despite short-term regulatory and interest rate challenges.

Enbridge's resilient business model, supported by regulated operations and long-term contracts, offers predictable cash flows and dependable dividends, making it an attractive TFSA holding with a forward yield of 5.87%.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful tool for long-term wealth creation, letting investors earn tax-free dividend income and capital gains on eligible investments, up to their available contribution room. However, investors should exercise caution, as losses realized on investments held within a TFSA permanently reduce investors’ contribution room.

Amid heightened market volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, rising bond yields, and persistent inflation, investors may benefit from adding quality dividend stocks to their portfolios. Companies with established business models, predictable cash flows, and a history of consistent dividend payments can provide a reliable income stream and help cushion portfolios against market uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, Enbridge (TSX: ENB) stands out as a potential TFSA holding. The energy infrastructure giant has rewarded shareholders with decades of uninterrupted dividend payments and a long track record of annual increases. Let’s examine its business outlook, growth opportunities, dividend history, and current yield to assess its appeal for long-term, income-focused TFSA investors.

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Enbridge’s business outlook

Enbridge operates more than 200 revenue-generating assets across North America, spanning energy infrastructure, utilities, and renewable energy. About 98% of its earnings come from regulated utility operations and long-term take-or-pay contracts, with 80% indexed to inflation. This resilient business model limits its exposure to commodity price fluctuations and economic uncertainty, supporting predictable earnings and dependable cash flows across market cycles. Reflecting its consistent execution, Enbridge has met or exceeded its financial guidance for 19 consecutive years.

This operational resilience has translated into compelling long-term shareholder returns. Enbridge has generated a total shareholder return of more than 855% over the past 20 years, equivalent to an annualized return of 11.9%. The company also has a long-standing dividend record, paying dividends since 1953 and increasing payouts for 31 consecutive years. With a forward dividend yield of approximately 5.9%, Enbridge offers income-seeking investors an attractive combination of recurring income and long-term wealth-creation potential.

Let’s now examine Enbridge’s growth prospects and the factors that could sustain its financial performance and dividend growth.

Enbridge’s growth prospects

Despite the growing transition towards renewable energy, oil and natural gas are expected to remain integral to the energy mix for years to come. Meanwhile, growing energy production and consumption across North America could drive sustained demand for Enbridge’s extensive infrastructure and services.

Capitalizing on these opportunities, Enbridge has identified approximately $50 billion in potential growth investments across its business segments through the end of this decade. The company plans to allocate roughly $10 billion to $11 billion annually toward these initiatives. Beyond organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and joint ventures could further strengthen its asset base and broaden its growth opportunities. Enbridge is also pursuing asset optimization and cost-efficiency measures, targeting $600 million to $900 million in savings by the end of 2027.

These investments, combined with operational efficiencies, could support continued financial growth. Management expects adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to grow about 5% annually in the coming years. Amid these growth projections, the company, which has returned $38 billion to shareholders in the last five years, expects to return $40–$45 billion over the next five years through 2030.

Together, these growth initiatives and shareholder return commitments could strengthen Enbridge’s capacity to sustain dividend increases, reinforcing its appeal to long-term, income-seeking investors.

Investors’ takeaway

Enbridge’s share price has come under pressure in recent weeks amid regulatory and legal uncertainties surrounding its Line 5 pipeline and concerns about elevated interest rates, given the capital-intensive nature of its business. Consequently, the stock has declined approximately 18% from its recent highs, bringing its valuation to more attractive levels. It currently trades at forward 12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 1.8 and 21.7, respectively.

Despite these near-term headwinds, Enbridge’s predictable cash flows, substantial growth pipeline, and long history of dividend increases underpin its long-term investment appeal for TFSA investors.