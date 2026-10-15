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Grocery Inflation Is Back: This Quebec Grocer Keeps Raising Its Dividend

Metro’s dividend keeps growing, but its latest filing shows why higher grocery prices don’t automatically produce stronger earnings.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Food basket inflation was 3.9%, while comparable food sales fell 1.5%.
  • The labour-conflict impact remained inside adjusted earnings.
  • The quarterly dividend used roughly one-third of adjusted EPS.

Higher grocery prices don’t automatically create higher grocery profits. A retailer can charge more for each basket while selling fewer items, paying higher wages, or struggling to keep shelves supplied. Your supermarket receipt doesn’t contain everything an investor needs to know.

That distinction is important when you’re looking for a dividend stock to offset rising household costs. A company has to protect cash generation while facing those pressures. Simply operating in an essential category doesn’t guarantee that shareholders benefit when shoppers pay more.

I’d begin with three questions. Are comparable-store sales keeping pace with basket inflation? Are margins holding up? Does the dividend leave enough earnings and cash to handle problems? The answers can reveal a much more useful story than the latest grocery-price headline. So let’s consider one of those grocery stocks.

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises

Source: Getty Images

MRU

Metro (TSX: MRU), the Quebec-based food and pharmacy retailer, provides a particularly instructive example. Its fiscal third-quarter filing reported food basket inflation of 3.9%, while food same-store sales fell 1.5%. The Laval produce-distribution labour conflict disrupted its Quebec operations.

A rough price-adjustment calculation shows the tension. Dividing 0.985, which represents the sales change, by 1.039, which represents the inflation factor, gives about 0.948. That suggests an approximately 5.2% shortfall in a simplified volume-and-mix proxy.

That clearly isn’t a reported unit-volume decline. Store mix, promotions, products, and other factors prevent that interpretation. Nevertheless, it shows why higher prices weren’t sufficient to preserve comparable food sales during the disruption. Inflation can’t replenish a shelf that doesn’t have the right products.

What “adjusted” leaves in

The earnings detail is equally useful. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell to $1.24 from $1.52. Metro estimated the labour conflict’s after-tax impact at $0.32 per share, and that impact remained inside the adjusted result.

Adding back the estimated disruption gives a rough $1.56 comparison figure, slightly above the previous year’s $1.52. That’s my sensitivity calculation, not Metro’s reported EPS or proof the disruption has ended. It instead shows how much the investment case depends on operations returning to normal.

Before buying shares, I’d therefore examine recovery in the affected network and cash costs. Repeatedly excluding business problems can turn an apparently cheap valuation into an expensive exercise in optimism.

Still earn income

Metro declared a $0.41 quarterly dividend in August, maintaining the rate raised 10.1% in January. Against third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.24, that payment represents about 33%. Against reported EPS of $1.00, it represents roughly 41%.

Those comparisons support a reasonable starting cushion, even in a disrupted quarter. However, they don’t guarantee another increase. A consistent dividend-growth strategy still needs to leave room for capital investment, employees, distribution infrastructure, and unexpected costs.

Meanwhile, the pharmacy business offers a useful counterweight. Pharmacy same-store sales increased 4.8% in the quarter. That provides another earnings driver, though regulated pricing, staffing, and execution still affect profitability.

Considerations

I’d value Metro using several scenarios. One would assume the estimated disruption largely fade;, another would retain some higher costs and softer food sales. If the stock only looks attractive under a perfect recovery, I’d wait for a better entry price or stronger evidence.

The useful comparison is the purchase multiple on sustainable earnings, not a multiple that switches between reported and adjusted numbers whenever convenient. Share repurchases can also improve EPS without fixing a weaker operating margin. I’d want both per-share progress and a healthier underlying business.

I’d also watch whether shoppers return after supply improves. Resolving a distribution problem doesn’t guarantee every lost basket comes back immediately. Customers may have changed stores or found a cheaper routine. The rough earnings add-back therefore needs an operating follow-up. Improving availability, recovering transaction counts, and retaining margin would support the recovery case more convincingly than treating the entire estimated disruption as money that automatically returns next quarter.

Bottom line

Metro’s dividend record and payout cushion make it worth examining, but the latest filing tells a more demanding story than grocery inflation alone. In short, I’d watch distribution recovery, comparable food sales, and cash generation. If those improve at a sensible valuation, the company can help fund future grocery bills while earning the next dividend increase.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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