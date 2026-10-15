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Your TFSA Pays 15% Tax on U.S. Dividends: Your RRSP Doesn’t

An RRSP can avoid withholding on qualifying U.S. dividends, but holding a Canadian-listed ETF changes the tax treatment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The usual 15% withholding applies to dividends, not your whole TFSA.
  • Qualifying direct U.S. holdings can avoid that withholding inside an RRSP.
  • Canadian-listed ETFs generally retain the fund-level withholding cost.

“Tax-free” on a Canadian account doesn’t mean every country agrees to leave income alone. For a Canadian resident holding ordinary U.S. shares, American dividend withholding is one of the easiest investment costs to overlook.

The usual treaty rate is 15% of U.S. dividends. It isn’t a 15% tax on your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance or every dollar of investment growth. Still, the withheld amount reduces the dividend available to reinvest, and that drag can accumulate over time.

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can receive qualifying U.S. dividends without that withholding when the U.S. securities are held directly in the plan. The important qualification is ownership structure. Buying a Canadian-listed fund that owns U.S. investments generally doesn’t produce the same exemption.

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Source: Getty Images

Follow the payment

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) provides a straightforward stock example. A Canadian investor can own its U.S.-listed shares directly in either account. The business is identical, but the treatment of its dividend can differ because the accounts have different treaty recognition.

For an illustration, suppose a holding pays US$1,000 in ordinary dividends annually. Direct ownership in a TFSA generally leaves US$850 after 15% withholding. Qualifying direct ownership in an RRSP leaves US$1,000 before any eventual Canadian withdrawal tax. That said, this is an assumed payment, not a forecast of Microsoft’s dividend or yield.

That US$150 difference is worthwhile, but it doesn’t make an RRSP universally better. RRSP withdrawals are generally taxable in Canada, whereas eligible TFSA withdrawals aren’t. Your contribution deduction, future tax rate, time horizon, and benefit eligibility still enter the account decision.

The fund exception

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: VFV) shows where investors can get surprised. Its Canadian-listed structure means U.S. withholding can occur within the fund, even when you hold VFV in an RRSP. Moving the same Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) between your accounts doesn’t undo a tax collected before its distribution reaches you.

By comparison, holding a U.S.-listed ETF with qualifying U.S. investments directly in an RRSP can receive the treaty treatment at the investor-account level. Additional foreign markets and fund layers can introduce other withholding taxes. The stock exchange where you bought a fund is therefore only the start of the investigation.

In a TFSA, U.S. withholding is generally unrecoverable through a Canadian foreign tax credit. In a taxable account, a credit may be available, depending on the income and tax circumstances. Account labels aren’t interchangeable when you’re following foreign dividend payments.

Considerations

Suppose a hypothetical $50,000 U.S. holding yields 2%. Annual dividends equal $1,000, and 15% withholding costs $150, or 0.30% of the investment. With a 0.5% yield, the drag falls to $37.50 annually. Yield determines the size of this particular tax issue.

Now suppose a brokerage conversion costs 1.5% on $50,000. That’s $750 upfront, equivalent to five years of the $150 annual withholding saving before compounding or other costs. Repeated currency conversions can make the comparison worse. I’d check the actual costs before changing holdings for tax reasons alone.

Finally, buying a stock still requires a valuation decision. Microsoft’s earnings growth, capital spending, competition, and purchase multiple matter far more than a tiny withholding advantage if the underlying shares disappoint.

Currency adds another decision. A withholding exemption doesn’t eliminate movements between the Canadian and U.S. dollars, and a U.S.-dollar dividend isn’t the same as a fixed Canadian-dollar payment. If you intend to spend in Canada, exchange rates affect the usable income. I’d keep the tax calculation in one currency, then evaluate conversion separately. Otherwise, a favourable currency move can hide a tax cost, or an unfavourable move can obscure the saving.

Bottom line

I’d place qualifying direct U.S. income holdings in an RRSP when the broader tax plan and conversion costs support it. I’d also check the structure before assuming a Canadian ETF gets that exemption. Saving dividend withholding is useful; choosing the wrong investment or account to save it in can be considerably more expensive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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