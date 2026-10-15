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This Monthly Dividend Stock Turns $50,000 Into About $190 a Month

Granite’s declared distribution turns a $50,000 budget into about $175 monthly. The next question is whether its cash flow supports it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • At $84.32, $50,000 buys 592 whole units.
  • The declared rate produces approximately $175.11 monthly.
  • Granite reported a 70% second-quarter AFFO payout ratio.

A monthly investment payment is easier to match with monthly bills. That convenience can make a real estate investment trust appealing, especially when you’re building an income portfolio. Yet the calendar doesn’t tell you whether the payment is affordable or the investment price is sensible.

The useful calculation starts with the declared distribution and the number of whole units your money buys. Then it moves to the cash available to support those payments. A yield displayed beside a stock chart only answers part of the question.

Equally, a $50,000 budget doesn’t mean every dollar gets invested. Whole-unit purchases leave a small remainder, and commissions or other costs can reduce how many you acquire. An income estimate should show the actual investment instead of spending more than the budget.

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

Count the units

Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN) declared a September distribution of $0.30 per unit. Using its recent closing price of $84.32, a $50,000 budget buys 592 whole units before trading costs. Those units cost $49,917.44, leaving $82.56. At the declared monthly rate, they produce $175.11 monthly, or $2,101.36 over 12 payments if the rate stays unchanged. The annualized yield on that entry price is approximately 4.21% at $3.55 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$84.32592$3.55$2,101.36Monthly$49,917.44

Granite owns logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. Its operating cash flow depends on occupied buildings, tenant payments, lease renewals, and financing costs. That’s a clearer foundation for income than expecting its unit price to rise every month.

The second-quarter release reported adjusted funds from operations of $1.26 per unit and an AFFO payout ratio of 70%. Three distributions of $0.2958 total $0.8874, about 70.4% of that quarterly AFFO figure. The arithmetic broadly matches the company’s reported coverage measure.

For income investors, that retained cash matters. However, AFFO isn’t a standardized accounting measure, and the quarter included non-recurring items. I’d follow future per-unit cash generation and debt refinancing, not assume a comfortable-looking quarter settles every risk.

Price changes the income

Suppose the unit price rose to a hypothetical $90 with no distribution increase. The same $50,000 would buy 555 units and produce about $164.17 monthly. A higher market price helps existing holders’ paper wealth while reducing income available to a new buyer. To reach approximately $190 monthly at the current declared rate, you’d need 643 units. At $84.32, those cost $54,217.76 before fees. The higher payment requires more capital, even when the distribution rate remains unchanged.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$84.32643$3.5496$2,282.39Monthly$54,217.76

REIT tax treatment can also differ from eligible Canadian dividends. Holding eligible units in a TFSA avoids Canadian tax on account income and withdrawals, subject to the account rules. It doesn’t remove property, tenant, currency, or foreign-tax considerations.

The unit price deserves a stress test alongside the income. A hypothetical 10% decline on the $49,917.44 holding would reduce its market value by roughly $4,992, more than two years of the unchanged annual distribution. That doesn’t make the REIT unsuitable for long-term ownership. It shows why the monthly payment shouldn’t be mistaken for a guaranteed total return, or relied on to protect capital needed for a near-term expense.

Bottom line

Granite offers a practical monthly-income example with a reported cash-flow cushion. I’d consider it as one part of a diversified portfolio, while checking refinancing and cash flow before buying. The next distribution declaration and earnings report will tell us whether the $175 calculation still rests on a sound foundation.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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