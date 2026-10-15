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Rate Hikes Are Back on the Table: This Insurer Wins When Rates Rise

Higher rates could help Sun Life earn more on reinvested assets, but the benefit takes time and brings competing risks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Only the portion reinvested at higher yields earns the immediate benefit.
  • Sun Life’s quarterly dividend used about 48% of underlying EPS.
  • Capital, claims, and asset-management flows still matter when rates rise.

Higher interest rates can help an insurer earn more on newly invested premiums. They can also reduce the market value of existing bonds, pressure customers, and make credit problems worse.

The Bank of Canada has highlighted upside inflation risks alongside a less certain growth outlook. That combination makes future rate increases a scenario to consider, not an established Canadian policy path. The overnight target remained 2.25% after the September decision.

For investors, the useful question is how higher yields would flow through a specific business. Reinvestment can help gradually as assets mature. Market valuation changes can arrive immediately. Insurance liabilities, hedges, and asset-management operations add further moving parts. So, what should investors do?

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Follow the reinvestment

Start with a hypothetical $1-billion bond portfolio. If 20% matures over a year and the replacement investments earn one percentage point more, the additional annual income on that reinvested $200 million is about $2 million once fully deployed.

Applying the same increase to the entire portfolio would produce $10 million, but that assumes every asset reprices immediately. It therefore overstates the near-term benefit. Actual earnings also depend on timing, credit costs, liability changes, taxes, and what returns are shared with policyholders.

That simple calculation helps separate a plausible earnings tailwind from a claim that the whole portfolio suddenly earns more. I’d look for management’s actual reinvestment and sensitivity disclosures before attaching a profit forecast to a rate headline.

Consider SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) is worth examining because insurance, health benefits, wealth, and asset management contribute to its earnings. Its geographic mix adds other drivers beyond Canadian rates. It also means the company can face several pressures at once.

In the second quarter, underlying earnings per share (EPS) reached $2.02, up 13% year over year, while reported EPS was $1.81. The holding company’s LICAT capital ratio was 145%. The insurance subsidiary’s separate ratio was 133%, a distinction I’d preserve when assessing financial strength.

The $0.96 quarterly dividend represented approximately 48% of underlying EPS and 53% of reported EPS. Those two comparisons provide a useful payout cheque before assuming rate changes create more room for dividend growth.

Earning income

Sun Life trades at $108.21 at writing, with the annualized $3.84 dividend implying a yield of about 3.6%. Dividing that price by four times second-quarter underlying EPS gives roughly 13.4 times annualized quarterly earnings.

That isn’t a forecast multiple. It extrapolates one quarter, which can differ from the rest of the year. Still, it gives a clear valuation starting point and reminds us that a rate-related opportunity must be assessed against the price already being charged.

I’d watch asset-management flows, insurance claims, credit experience, and capital alongside investment income. Higher rates can weaken asset values and customer demand even while improving yields on new investments. A growing income stream may coexist with an uncomfortable quarterly market adjustment.

Meanwhile, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible Canadian dividend income. It doesn’t turn Sun Life into a hedge against every consequence of higher borrowing costs. Position size and diversification still matter.

Bottom line

I’d consider Sun Life for diversified earnings and a dividend supported by a substantial starting capital cushion. Higher reinvestment yields could help over time, but I’d avoid buying solely because a rate hike seems possible. The next report needs to show that claims, credit, and asset-management pressures aren’t consuming the benefit investors expect from those higher yields.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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