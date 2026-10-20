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The Best Monthly Paying Dividend Stock on the TSX: My Pick and My Buy Price

Granite combines monthly income with a reported payout cushion, while an $80 buy price improves what a new investor receives.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • At $83.70, a $25,000 budget produces about $88.15 monthly.
  • The second-quarter cash-flow payout was approximately 70%.
  • An $80 entry price raises the annualized yield to about 4.44%.

A monthly payment is convenient when your bills arrive monthly, too. The harder part is choosing a business that can keep making the payment without asking shareholders to accept too much risk.

My pick for a balanced monthly-income position is Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN). It isn’t the highest-yielding choice, but its appeal is a combination of industrial properties, a manageable reported payout, and a price that provides a useful income starting point.

Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

What makes a payment useful

A real estate investment trust (REIT) owns properties and distributes income to investors. Granite’s tenants use warehouses, logistics facilities, and industrial buildings across North America and Europe. Rent helps fund the distribution.

That matters more than the calendar. A monthly payer with weak tenants or expensive debt can be riskier than a quarterly payer with stronger finances. The best choice needs to earn its income after keeping its buildings useful and meeting financing costs.

Granite declared a monthly distribution of $0.30 per unit. Annualizing that exact rate gives $3.55. At a recent price of $83.70, the annualized yield was about 4.2%.

What the stock buys

A $25,000 budget at that price bought 298 whole units for $24,942.60. Those units generated about $88.15 monthly, or $1,057.78 annually, assuming no change in the payment. Trading costs and taxes are excluded.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$83.70298$3.5496$1,057.78Monthly$24,942.60

The payout has a useful operating foundation. Granite reported second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.26 per unit. This measure estimates recurring property cash available after certain adjustments and maintenance needs, but isn’t ordinary accounting profit.

Three monthly payments total $0.89, so dividing that by $1.26 from the dividend produces a payout of about 70.4%. Therefore, Granite distributed roughly 70 cents of each dollar measured by that cash-flow figure.

That leaves a cushion, and also explains why ordinary earnings, which can move with property valuations, are less useful on their own for judging a REIT distribution. Good dividend investing starts with the cash supporting the payment.

My buy price

My preferred buying range is $80 or below, an investment judgment based on the declared distribution rather than a prediction that the market will fall in that range. At $80, the annualized yield rises to about 4.4%. The same $25,000 budget then buys 312 units for $24,960, producing $92.29 monthly. That’s about $4.14 more each month than the current example. A lower entry price helps, but waiting indefinitely to gain a few dollars can also leave money idle.

A modest purchase around $83.70 is therefore reasonable for a patient investor, but $80 offers a better income entry. The main risks are tenants leaving, weaker leasing demand, borrowing costs, and currency changes. Granite’s international footprint spreads property exposure, but it adds foreign-currency and tax considerations. The reported cash measure can also include adjustments that differ between companies.

Eligible units held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can provide income without Canadian tax on the withdrawal. That improves the usable payment, although it doesn’t guarantee the unit price or eliminate foreign-tax issues. The buy-price comparison assumes the distribution remains unchanged. If cash generation weakened enough to require a cut, the income advantage of a cheaper entry could disappear. Granite’s reported cushion makes the current case credible, while keeping the position diversified protects against that possibility.

Bottom line

Granite is my monthly-income pick as the payment comes with a meaningful reported cash-flow cushion. Around $83.70, it offers a reasonable starting yield. Yet at $80, the income case improves. It belongs alongside other holdings, with the monthly distribution treated as investment income and the capital given time to recover from market swings.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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