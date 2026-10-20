A Perfect TFSA Stock: An 8.4% Payout Each Month

GO Residential REIT pays cash monthly and yields about 8.2% annually. Learn what backs the payout, the H&R deal, and the TFSA tax catch before you buy.

The H&R deal brings scale and income support but also risks diluting shareholders.

It ended Q2 with a payout ratio of 68.5% and an occupancy rate of 99.6%.

GO Residential offers a tasty 8.4% yield in 2026. However, the stock is down 44% from its all-time highs.

Picture a resident in Burlington, Ontario. On the 15th of each month, a small deposit lands in her TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account).

The deposit is not life-changing. In fact, on a $10,000 contribution, she will receive just $68 each month. But the payout is backed by a growing base of cash-generating assets and, in October 2026, yields more than 8%.

This TFSA investment is a monthly dividend REIT called GO Residential REIT (TSX: GO.U).

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How does GO Residential REIT pay you every month?

GO is a real estate investment trust, or REIT. It owns apartment buildings and distributes most of the rental income to unitholders as dividends.

The REIT went public in 2025. Today, it owns eight luxury high-rise buildings in New York with 2,731 suites.

Its October 15 release confirmed a monthly payout of $0.05 per unit, or $0.639 a year. Divide that by a $7.63 unit price, and you get a dividend yield of roughly 8.4%.

Is the 8.4% distribution covered by cash flow?

A key metric for REITs is AFFO, or adjusted funds from operations. It is the cash a REIT earns after expenses and is similar to free cash flow.

In Q2, GO Residential reported AFFO of $14.7 million, or $0.23 per unit, indicating a payout ratio of 68.5%. In the first six months of 2026, the payout ratio stood at 65.7%, just above the management guideline of 65%.

Committed occupancy hit 99.6%, and the NOI (net operating income) margin reached 73.4%. The REIT has reported a higher-than-expected NOI for the fourth consecutive quarter.

What does the H&R REIT deal mean for GO unitholders?

On August 11, GO agreed to buy 27 properties from H&R REIT, which adds Sunbelt cities such as Dallas, Tampa, and Austin. The combined company would own 13,026 suites across 35 properties, but New York would still account for 70% of the NOI.

Chief Operating Officer Maxwell Kaufman framed it this way on the call:

What this transaction does is add scale, balance sheet strength, and a margin improvement opportunity that makes every existing GO unit worth more over time.

Management also laid out these targets:

Income support: US$51 million of guaranteed AFFO over two years from Tom Hofstedter and Crow.

US$51 million of guaranteed AFFO over two years from Tom Hofstedter and Crow. Synergies: US$15 million captured within 12 to 18 months of closing.

US$15 million captured within 12 to 18 months of closing. Leverage: Debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) more than two turns lower.

Debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) more than two turns lower. Accretion: Low to mid-single-digit gains in FFO and AFFO per unit.

However, similar to other real estate investments, GO Residential carries certain risks.

A debt-heavy balance sheet could squeeze profit margins, especially if interest rates rise over the next 15 months. Moreover, the elevated yield reflects a decline in share prices rather than dividend increases.

Right now, the REIT trades over 43% below its all-time high and has grossly underperformed the broader market since its initial public offering.

The Foolish takeaway

Investing in monthly dividend stocks is ideal for those seeking a steady income source. However, this investment is best suited to Canadian investors with a high-risk appetite, given the extreme near-term volatility of stock prices.

The hard part is deciding which dividend payers belong in your limited TFSA room.