Here’s a 4.8% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Monthly

Given its solid underlying business, healthy financial performance, and strong growth prospects, Sienna would be an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Despite recent stock price pressure from higher labor and financing costs, Sienna offers a reliable monthly dividend yield of 4.79% and promising long-term growth opportunities, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors at a more appealing valuation.

Sienna Senior Living capitalizes on Canada's aging population, with a strong growth trajectory supported by resilient demand, recent acquisitions, and LTC facility expansions, reflecting consistent revenue growth and improved financial metrics, such as a lower net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Monthly dividend-paying stocks can generate a steady stream of passive income while offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation. In today’s uncertain macroeconomic environment, characterized by geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and ongoing trade conflicts, a reliable income stream can help investors manage rising living costs and maintain financial stability.

However, companies may adjust or suspend dividends based on financial performance, cash flow, and capital allocation decisions. Investors should therefore prioritize businesses with resilient operating models, sustainable cash flows, a consistent dividend payment history, and healthy growth prospects. Against this backdrop, let’s examine Sienna Senior Living’s (TSX: SIA) financial performance, cash flow generation, dividend track record, and growth outlook to assess whether the stock presents an attractive opportunity for income-seeking investors.

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Sienna’s business outlook

Sienna Senior Living provides a comprehensive range of senior living services, including independent and assisted living, independent supportive living, and specialized memory care through its portfolio of brands. Demand for its services has remained resilient, with the company delivering a strong second-quarter performance in August and extending its growth streak to 14 consecutive quarters. Revenue increased 13.6% year over year to $288.2 million, supported by growth across its retirement and long-term care (LTC) segments.

In the retirement segment, acquisitions completed over the past four quarters, improved occupancy, higher rental rates, and increased care revenue drove growth. Meanwhile, the LTC segment benefited from higher direct-care funding, increased private accommodation revenue, acquisitions, and $2.1 million in retroactive funding for the previous year that has been recognized this year.

Net operating income (NOI) rose 30.3% to $66 million, reflecting strong contributions from both segments. In retirement, higher revenue more than offset increased labour, food, utility, and acquisition-related expenses. Similarly, in the LTC segment, robust revenue growth outweighed higher labour, repair, maintenance, and acquisition-related costs.

Sienna’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) climbed 44.9% to $34.9 million, while AFFO per share increased 24.4% to $0.33. The AFFO payout ratio also improved significantly, declining from 89.5% to 72.3%, supported by stronger operating performance, contributions from recent developments and acquisitions, and capital deployment toward acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Sienna strengthened its balance sheet by raising $248 million during the first half through its at-the-market equity distribution program. Supported by stronger operating performance and equity proceeds, the company reduced its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 6.1 from 8.0 a year earlier.

With improving operating performance and a stronger financial position, let’s examine Sienna’s growth prospects.

Sienna’s growth prospects

Canada’s aging population provides Sienna with significant long-term growth opportunities. To capitalize on this favourable demographic trend, the company is expanding its asset base through organic growth, acquisitions, and the redevelopment of its LTC facilities. During the first half of this year, Sienna completed or advanced toward closing acquisitions worth $188.1 million, further strengthening its portfolio.

The company is also advancing two redevelopment projects in the Greater Toronto Area, comprising a 256-bed facility and a 448-bed project. Construction could begin next year, with an estimated combined investment of $375 million. These projects could expand Sienna’s capacity to meet growing demand for senior care while supporting long-term revenue growth.

Additionally, Sienna has partnered with Fiera Infrastructure through a joint venture to accelerate its LTC development program and diversify development risks. The partnership also supports the Ontario government’s efforts to replace aging infrastructure and increase long-term care capacity across the province.

With resilient demand, solid financial performance, a strengthening balance sheet, and a promising development pipeline, Sienna appears well-positioned to sustain growth and continue rewarding shareholders with regular monthly distributions. The company has paid monthly dividends since 2012 and currently pays $0.08 per share, for a forward yield of about 4.8%.

Investors’ takeaway

Despite strong financial performance and continued expansion, Sienna has been under pressure in recent weeks. Its stock has fallen about 18.8% from recent highs amid rising wages, staff shortages, and higher financing costs. The correction has dragged its valuation to attractive levels, with a forward sales multiple of 1.8 and a forward earnings multiple of 33.7.

Given its solid underlying business, healthy financial performance, and strong growth prospects, I believe Sienna is an excellent buy for income-seeking investors, despite near-term challenges.