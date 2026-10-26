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A 7% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

SmartCentres produces about $117 monthly from a $20,000 budget, backed by high occupancy but exposed to property and financing risks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • At $26.41, the declared distribution yields approximately 7% annually.
  • A $20,000 budget buys 757 whole units and produces about $116.71 monthly.
  • The payout was covered, but further adjustments left little spare cash.

A 7% yield can make monthly income look surprisingly affordable. The important question is whether the property business behind that payment can continue earning enough while paying its borrowing costs.

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) offers that income opportunity. At a recent price of $26.41, its declared monthly distribution of $0.15 annualized to about a 7% yield. The attraction is clear, but the stock deserves a closer look than the headline percentage.

some investments are riskier than others

Source: Getty Images

What $20,000 produces

A $20,000 budget buys 757 whole units for $19,992.37. At the declared rate, those units produce $116.71 monthly, or $1,400.48 annually if the payment stays unchanged. These figures exclude taxes and trading costs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$26.41757$1.85004$1,400.48Monthly$19,992.37

That’s enough to cover part of an ordinary household bill. However, the income is a distribution from a real estate investment trust (REIT), not guaranteed interest. Its price can fall and its trustees can change the payment. A 10% decline would reduce the market value of this holding by about $1,999. That’s more than one year’s unchanged income. The monthly cheque can be useful while the investment’s total return is still negative.

Digging deeper

SmartCentres owns retail properties and other real estate across Canada, with a portfolio built around value-oriented shopping and a substantial Walmart connection. Customers still need groceries and everyday goods, even when household budgets are under pressure.

Its second-quarter update reported 98.1% in-place and committed occupancy. Operating income from comparable properties increased 2.6%. This measure looks at the rent and property expenses from an existing group of properties, helping separate operating progress from simply buying more buildings.

The second-quarter distribution used 86.7% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), the REIT’s recurring-cash measure. Its further-adjusted payout was 94.9%. Both supported the payment, but the second figure left much less spare cash. Debt was also high at 9.8 times the company’s adjusted operating-profit measure.

For investors considering monthly dividend income, the payment is covered, with a tighter cushion than a 7% yield alone suggests. Refinancing costs and development spending explain why this should remain a modest holding.

Considerations

The stock was about 14.5% below its 52-week high of $30.90 at writing. At that higher price, the same annualized payment yielded roughly 6%. The move toward 7% came largely from paying less for the units, not from a comparable increase in the distribution. That price decline makes the income more attractive to a new buyer. It also reflects the risks investors attach to real estate: financing costs, development commitments, and the possibility that cash growth disappoints.

My judgment is that SmartCentres suits a modest higher-income allocation, rather than the core of an emergency fund or a retirement portfolio. High occupancy and growing property income support ownership. The generous yield calls for enough diversification to absorb a distribution change or a prolonged price decline.

Shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can deliver income without Canadian tax on withdrawals. Outside registered accounts, REIT distributions can have several tax components and shouldn’t automatically be treated as eligible Canadian dividends. The payment’s usefulness also depends on spending it or reinvesting it. Reinvestment can build ownership over time, while taking cash today supports current bills. Neither choice removes the underlying property and financing risks.

Bottom line

SmartCentres turns a $20,000 budget into about $117 monthly at writing, and that’s pretty appealing. Its high occupancy and growing existing-property income give the payment a credible business foundation. The 7% yield is attractive for a diversified income portfolio, with the understanding that property ownership involves more uncertainty than a monthly interest deposit.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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