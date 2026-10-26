A 7% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

SmartCentres produces about $117 monthly from a $20,000 budget, backed by high occupancy but exposed to property and financing risks.

A 7% yield can make monthly income look surprisingly affordable. The important question is whether the property business behind that payment can continue earning enough while paying its borrowing costs.

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) offers that income opportunity. At a recent price of $26.41, its declared monthly distribution of $0.15 annualized to about a 7% yield. The attraction is clear, but the stock deserves a closer look than the headline percentage.

Source: Getty Images

What $20,000 produces

A $20,000 budget buys 757 whole units for $19,992.37. At the declared rate, those units produce $116.71 monthly, or $1,400.48 annually if the payment stays unchanged. These figures exclude taxes and trading costs.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SRU.UN $26.41 757 $1.85004 $1,400.48 Monthly $19,992.37

That’s enough to cover part of an ordinary household bill. However, the income is a distribution from a real estate investment trust (REIT), not guaranteed interest. Its price can fall and its trustees can change the payment. A 10% decline would reduce the market value of this holding by about $1,999. That’s more than one year’s unchanged income. The monthly cheque can be useful while the investment’s total return is still negative.

Digging deeper

SmartCentres owns retail properties and other real estate across Canada, with a portfolio built around value-oriented shopping and a substantial Walmart connection. Customers still need groceries and everyday goods, even when household budgets are under pressure.

Its second-quarter update reported 98.1% in-place and committed occupancy. Operating income from comparable properties increased 2.6%. This measure looks at the rent and property expenses from an existing group of properties, helping separate operating progress from simply buying more buildings.

The second-quarter distribution used 86.7% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), the REIT’s recurring-cash measure. Its further-adjusted payout was 94.9%. Both supported the payment, but the second figure left much less spare cash. Debt was also high at 9.8 times the company’s adjusted operating-profit measure.

For investors considering monthly dividend income, the payment is covered, with a tighter cushion than a 7% yield alone suggests. Refinancing costs and development spending explain why this should remain a modest holding.

Considerations

The stock was about 14.5% below its 52-week high of $30.90 at writing. At that higher price, the same annualized payment yielded roughly 6%. The move toward 7% came largely from paying less for the units, not from a comparable increase in the distribution. That price decline makes the income more attractive to a new buyer. It also reflects the risks investors attach to real estate: financing costs, development commitments, and the possibility that cash growth disappoints.

My judgment is that SmartCentres suits a modest higher-income allocation, rather than the core of an emergency fund or a retirement portfolio. High occupancy and growing property income support ownership. The generous yield calls for enough diversification to absorb a distribution change or a prolonged price decline.

Shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can deliver income without Canadian tax on withdrawals. Outside registered accounts, REIT distributions can have several tax components and shouldn’t automatically be treated as eligible Canadian dividends. The payment’s usefulness also depends on spending it or reinvesting it. Reinvestment can build ownership over time, while taking cash today supports current bills. Neither choice removes the underlying property and financing risks.

Bottom line

SmartCentres turns a $20,000 budget into about $117 monthly at writing, and that’s pretty appealing. Its high occupancy and growing existing-property income give the payment a credible business foundation. The 7% yield is attractive for a diversified income portfolio, with the understanding that property ownership involves more uncertainty than a monthly interest deposit.