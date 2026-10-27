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Renting vs. Owning: How Housing Changes How Much You Need to Retire

Canadians might need to adjust their retirement savings target because of housing changes, and choose between renting and owning a property.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Rising housing costs and potentially higher borrowing rates in 2027 could affect Canadians’ retirement savings goals, making the choice between buying and renting increasingly important.
  • Homeownership builds equity and generational wealth but comes with significant costs, while renting offers flexibility and frees up money to invest.
  • Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) offers a 4.11% dividend yield, with a $21,900 investment projected to generate $900 in annual income, or $75 monthly.

Everyone dreams of owning a house someday. Achieving that goal provides financial and emotional security. However, homeownership is the highest single expense you face before entering your golden years. Today, housing changes could affect retirement planning, especially how much you need to retire.

Mathieu Laberge, chief economist at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), warns of higher borrowing costs in the first half of 2027. The national housing agency’s preliminary assessment anticipates the Bank of Canada raising its policy rate in late Q1 or early Q2 of next year.

The BOC’s impending action adds pressure to Canadians. Future retirees and those nearing retirement might need to adjust their target retirement nest eggs. With numerous financial challenges, renting may become a more viable option.

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

The homeownership pathway

Homeownership comes with a huge cost. Beyond the purchase price and interest rates, you have to consider property costs, maintenance costs, and even condominium fees. These expenses can slash a massive portion of your retirement savings. Nonetheless, mortgage payments serve as forced savings.

A homeowner benefits from the property’s long-term capital appreciation. You also have a major asset you can pass on as generational wealth.  

The renting option

Renting offers more flexibility than owning when you’re not ready to pay upfront costs, including a down payment. Other costs besides base monthly rent are utilities, internet, association fees, and renters’ insurance if required. The immediate cash outlay is much lower than buying a property.

Renters don’t have permanent stability. However, you can direct saved cash toward income-producing assets like stocks or high-yield real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Real estate investing

Real estate investors also choose between renting and owning. If you buy a property to rent out, be prepared to take on the responsibilities of a landlord. Financial risks that can cause negative cash flow include tenant default, vacancy, maintenance, and upkeep.

REITs are alternatives to owning a rental property. You become a pseudo-landlord without the burden of a genuine lessor. The best part is the monthly cash distributions. Because of housing shortages, the Canadian REIT rental and real estate sector enjoys resilient demand.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) stands out in the current environment. The $2 billion residential landlord and growth-oriented REIT owns and operates quality apartments and manufactured home communities (MHCs). In Q2 2026, net operating income (NOI) and net income increased 4.8% and 91% to $67.2 million and $63.3 million, respectively, versus Q2 2025.

Philip Fraser, Killam’s President and CEO, cited positive leasing spreads and a resilient 97.6% occupancy rate as drivers of the strong quarterly results. He added that increased federal defence spending is a growth catalyst. Killam has a strong presence in Atlantic Canada, where military infrastructure investment is high.

Suppose you invest today, KMP.UN trades at $17.51 per unit (+10.10% year-to-date) and pays a 4.1% dividend. A $21,900 position, or about 1,250 units, produces $75 in rental-like income every month ($900 annually).

Intentional decision

Your housing choice is an intentional decision. It will ultimately determine your retirement savings target. You can choose to pay down a mortgage over decades or rent while saving and investing. Either path requires sacrifice, discipline, and controlled spending. Monitor your cash flow and set aside some to build a nest egg.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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