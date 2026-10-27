A 7.5% Dividend Stock Worth Considering for Monthly Income

Firm Capital Property Trust’s 7.5% distribution yield could go away if AFFO coverage improves again for Q3 2026.

Investors could earn tax-advantaged monthly passive income as the REIT classifies significant portions of distributions as return of capital (RoC).

Recent joint-venture acquisitions of MHCs in Alberta and Saskatchewan provide low-capex, high-retention cash flows that diversify portfolio NOI beyond core retail and industrial properties.

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) has achieved a turnaround in distribution safety since Q2 2026. Its monthly distributions, yielding 7.5% annually, could become safer as the portfolio embraces more Manufactured Home Communities (MHCs)

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX: FCD.UN), a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) that has paid unitholders a monthly share of its rental income since December 2012, appears increasingly well-positioned to sustain its high-yielding payout. With net operating income (NOI) growing and new acquisitions adding accretive cash flow, its 7.5% monthly distribution looks safer today than it has in years.

If you are looking to add a high-yield passive income stock with improving fundamentals to your portfolio, here is why this diversified Canadian retail and residential REIT is worth a closer look.

Income-oriented investors could feel more confident buying FCD.UN today following recent transformative turnarounds that improved dividend coverage, increased revenue and operating income levels, and enhanced cash flow generation in its portfolio.

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A fundamental turnaround witnessed in Q2 2026

Firm Capital Property Trust’s second-quarter earnings report highlighted a turning point for distribution safety. For a start, the REIT’s net operating income increased 7% year-over-year to $10.2 million, driven by strong average rent growth and high core property occupancy.

But that wasn’t the biggest and best highlight:

The REIT achieved a sub-100% payout ratio: The trust’s Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio improved to roughly 98% during the second quarter of 2026. This is a major improvement from the unsustainable 106% payout ratio recorded in the second quarter of 2025, and a significant improvement from the peak around 111% seen once during the post-pandemic era.

Firm Capital’s AFFO payout rate moving back below 100% means the REIT is once again generating enough operational cash flow to cover its distribution, moving closer to management’s long-term target payout ratio range of 85% to 95%.

AFFO represents a REIT’s most sustainable and recurring distributable cash flow.

Consider the strategic pivot into manufactured housing

Amplified investments into Manufactured Home Communities (MHCs) may amplify growth, diversify cash flow, and be accretive to the REIT’s distributable income.

Firm Capital’s cash flow foundation has been built on defensive commercial properties: grocery- and service-anchored retail centres accounted for 47% of portfolio NOI, while light industrial properties made up 30%. Portfolio diversification could be wider going forward.

To accelerate cash flow growth and diversify the portfolio further, management has expanded its Manufactured Home Communities (MHC) exposure.

In July 2026, the trust closed acquisitions of MHC properties across Alberta and Saskatchewan. Manufactured home communities offer stable demand, low ongoing capital expenditure demands, and high tenant retention rates. Management expects these accretive additions to boost AFFO per unit starting in the second half of 2026, further protecting distribution coverage.

Risks to consider

Before loading up on FCD.UN, income investors may consider a few operational risks.

Although the trust historically sustained AFFO payout rates above 100%, at 98% the coverage is still thin, leaving a narrow margin of safety for vacancy dips and tenant defaults. Interest rate sensitivity remains a factor driving refinancing costs. Income suffers if the Bank of Canada changes course and begins to raise benchmark rates, but Firm Capital’s manageable debt ratio around 50% makes risks containable. Most noteworthy is the integration risks for newly acquired portfolios. Seamlessly integrating newly acquired MHC properties will be key to achieving expected AFFO gains.

I’m not that concerned about integration issues for a portfolio in which Firm Capital’s management team is a co-owner and key investment partner, sharing fortunes with public investors in the trust.

A REIT you can buy in a taxable account

Firm Capital is one of a few Canadian REITs offering tax-advantaged income for investors in taxable accounts. While REIT distributions are generally taxable as ordinary income, investors holding FCD.UN units outside of a TFSA or RRSP could earn tax-deferred income.

Management estimates that roughly 95% of 2026 distributions will be classified as tax-deferred Return of Capital (RoC), up from about 65% in 2025. RoC payments defer tax obligations until the book value of units goes to zero, or until units are sold, making FCD.UN an attractive candidate for taxable accounts.

Investor takeaway

Firm Capital Property Trust’s 7.5% yield, improving cash flow coverage, defensive real estate assets, and recent expansion into low-capital residential properties make the REIT an attractive passive income investment right now.