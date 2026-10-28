Rogers’ price decline has lifted its yield, while cash-flow coverage and debt reduction determine whether the lower price is worth buying.

Down 25%, Rogers Pays 4.7%: What I’d Need to See Before Buying

At $42.46, Rogers yielded about 4.7% and sat 24.5% below its yearly high.

Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) has become cheaper, and its dividend now offers a more noticeable income stream. At a recent price of $42.46, the stock was about 24.5% below its 52-week high of $56.27.

The annualized $2 dividend yielded approximately 4.7%. That makes the shares interesting, but the investment needs cash generation and debt progress behind the lower price. A falling telecom stock can stay cheap when the business needs years to improve.

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Cash to spare

Rogers’ second quarter generated $982 million of free cash flow, its measure of cash after relevant investment spending and other adjustments. The company paid $270 million in dividends during the quarter. That gives about 3.6 times cash coverage, with dividends consuming roughly 27.5% of reported free cash flow. The payment currently looks supportable on that measure, a stronger starting point than judging the dividend by yield alone.

However, the quarter’s cash improvement partly reflected lower capital spending. Cutting spending can increase cash temporarily, but a telecom network still needs maintenance and upgrades. Durable coverage needs a competitive network as well as restrained investment costs.

The regular quarterly dividend was $0.50. At the recent price, a $10,000 budget bought 235 shares for $9,978.10. Those shares produced $470 annually, or $117.50 each quarter, if the dividend stayed unchanged.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RCI.B $42.46 235 $2.00 $470.00 Quarterly $9,978.10

Into earnings

Rogers earns money from wireless and cable services, alongside media and sports operations. Its scale and network assets give it a substantial customer base, but Canadian telecom competition limits how easily it can raise prices.

In the second quarter, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.15, compared with $1.14 a year earlier. Free cash flow increased while per-share adjusted earnings barely moved. That makes this primarily a cash-conversion and balance-sheet story, not a rapid earnings-growth story.

The price was about 9.2 times the company’s quarterly adjusted earnings. Annualizing one quarter is not a full-year forecast, but it gives a concrete valuation reference. The shares don’t require the kind of growth expected from a richly priced technology stock.

That lower multiple has a reason. Rogers’ reported the debt leverage ratio was 3.8 times at June 30. Borrowing costs and financial commitments affect how much flexibility remains after paying shareholders. Understanding dividend investing means recognizing that a well-covered payment and a low-risk balance sheet are different things.

Considerations

The existing evidence supports a modest value-and-income position from strong recent free cash flow, a covered dividend, and a relatively low adjusted earnings multiple. Yet it does not support buying purely because the stock has fallen.

A convincing improvement would combine continued cash generation with lower debt, while customer retention and network performance remain sound. Sports-asset transactions can affect financing and reported earnings, so one-off gains shouldn’t be treated as recurring profits that will fund dividends forever.

The investment is less attractive for someone needing growing income immediately. The annual dividend has been flat for years. A 4.7% entry yield compensates for waiting, but it isn’t proof that a raise is imminent. A dividend can remain affordable without growing. Rogers’ flat payment means purchasing power can erode as household costs rise. That makes debt reduction and eventually stronger earnings more important to the long-term income case than simply collecting the same dollar amount every year.

Eligible shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian income and gains, with the usual stock-price risk remaining. The cash cushion also leaves room for a sensible distinction: buying a small position now and demanding more operating progress before making it larger. The lower valuation supports patience, while the balance sheet prevents the dividend alone from settling how much exposure belongs in the portfolio.

Bottom line

Rogers’ decline has created an income opportunity supported by reported cash coverage. Around the recent price, it suits a small, patient value position. The main question is whether cash continues improving the balance sheet. A lower stock price helps the entry, but sustained debt progress determines whether the bargain becomes a better long-term investment.