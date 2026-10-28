Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Down 25%, Rogers Pays 4.7%: What I’d Need to See Before Buying
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Down 25%, Rogers Pays 4.7%: What I’d Need to See Before Buying

Rogers’ price decline has lifted its yield, while cash-flow coverage and debt reduction determine whether the lower price is worth buying.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • At $42.46, Rogers yielded about 4.7% and sat 24.5% below its yearly high.
  • Second-quarter free cash flow covered cash dividends about 3.6 times.
  • Debt progress matters more than assuming a dividend increase is coming.

Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) has become cheaper, and its dividend now offers a more noticeable income stream. At a recent price of $42.46, the stock was about 24.5% below its 52-week high of $56.27.

The annualized $2 dividend yielded approximately 4.7%. That makes the shares interesting, but the investment needs cash generation and debt progress behind the lower price. A falling telecom stock can stay cheap when the business needs years to improve.

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Cash to spare

Rogers’ second quarter generated $982 million of free cash flow, its measure of cash after relevant investment spending and other adjustments. The company paid $270 million in dividends during the quarter. That gives about 3.6 times cash coverage, with dividends consuming roughly 27.5% of reported free cash flow. The payment currently looks supportable on that measure, a stronger starting point than judging the dividend by yield alone.

However, the quarter’s cash improvement partly reflected lower capital spending. Cutting spending can increase cash temporarily, but a telecom network still needs maintenance and upgrades. Durable coverage needs a competitive network as well as restrained investment costs.

The regular quarterly dividend was $0.50. At the recent price, a $10,000 budget bought 235 shares for $9,978.10. Those shares produced $470 annually, or $117.50 each quarter, if the dividend stayed unchanged.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RCI.B$42.46235$2.00$470.00Quarterly$9,978.10

Into earnings

Rogers earns money from wireless and cable services, alongside media and sports operations. Its scale and network assets give it a substantial customer base, but Canadian telecom competition limits how easily it can raise prices.

In the second quarter, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.15, compared with $1.14 a year earlier. Free cash flow increased while per-share adjusted earnings barely moved. That makes this primarily a cash-conversion and balance-sheet story, not a rapid earnings-growth story.

The price was about 9.2 times the company’s quarterly adjusted earnings. Annualizing one quarter is not a full-year forecast, but it gives a concrete valuation reference. The shares don’t require the kind of growth expected from a richly priced technology stock.

That lower multiple has a reason. Rogers’ reported the debt leverage ratio was 3.8 times at June 30. Borrowing costs and financial commitments affect how much flexibility remains after paying shareholders. Understanding dividend investing means recognizing that a well-covered payment and a low-risk balance sheet are different things.

Considerations

The existing evidence supports a modest value-and-income position from strong recent free cash flow, a covered dividend, and a relatively low adjusted earnings multiple. Yet it does not support buying purely because the stock has fallen.

A convincing improvement would combine continued cash generation with lower debt, while customer retention and network performance remain sound. Sports-asset transactions can affect financing and reported earnings, so one-off gains shouldn’t be treated as recurring profits that will fund dividends forever.

The investment is less attractive for someone needing growing income immediately. The annual dividend has been flat for years. A 4.7% entry yield compensates for waiting, but it isn’t proof that a raise is imminent. A dividend can remain affordable without growing. Rogers’ flat payment means purchasing power can erode as household costs rise. That makes debt reduction and eventually stronger earnings more important to the long-term income case than simply collecting the same dollar amount every year.

Eligible shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian income and gains, with the usual stock-price risk remaining. The cash cushion also leaves room for a sensible distinction: buying a small position now and demanding more operating progress before making it larger. The lower valuation supports patience, while the balance sheet prevents the dividend alone from settling how much exposure belongs in the portfolio.

Bottom line

Rogers’ decline has created an income opportunity supported by reported cash coverage. Around the recent price, it suits a small, patient value position. The main question is whether cash continues improving the balance sheet. A lower stock price helps the entry, but sustained debt progress determines whether the bargain becomes a better long-term investment.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Dividend Stocks

B.C.’s Premier-Elect Wants to Double Gas Output: This Vancouver Stock Sells the Equipment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finning could benefit from more energy investment, with equipment servicing giving shareholders a business beyond the next big order.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Delaying CPP to 70: Is the Bigger Payout Worth the Wait?

| Puja Tayal

Understand CPP and how the timing of your payout affects your retirement income. Explore the best age to start collecting.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Dividends in a TFSA vs. a Non-Registered Account: What’s the Difference?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the advantages of TFSA and understand how to invest wisely to minimize your dividend tax load in Canada.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Target Up From $1.54 Million to $1.7 Million: What’s Behind the Jump?

| Puja Tayal

Is $1.7 million your Retirement Target? Learn how inflation is driving changes in retirement planning for Canadians.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Tailor-Made TFSA Stock for Retirees: A 6.8% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Jitendra Parashar

A generous 6.8% yield, monthly distributions, and strong rental demand make this Canadian REIT an attractive TFSA income stock for…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Best Order to Withdraw Cash From Your TFSA and RRSP?

| Andrew Walker

It makes sense to consider tax implications when planning income streams in retirement.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks I’d Buy Now, Ranked

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian data centre stocks offer different ways to invest in AI infrastructure. Here’s how Celestica, Hammond Power and Brookfield compare.

Read more »

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Help Beat Inflation

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer yields that are well above the current rate of inflation.

Read more »