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TFSA, RRSP or FHSA? Which Account Canadian Beginners Should Open First

Not sure whether to open a TFSA, RRSP or FHSA first? Compare how each account works in 2026 and find the best fit for your goals as a new Canadian investor

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath

Author Bio

Aditya Raghunath is a financial writer and equity researcher who has spent more than a decade exploring investing and personal finance. Recognizing how complex financial markets can feel to everyday investors, he turned to equity research and financial journalism to help readers make informed decisions through clear, data-driven analysis. His work has been featured on financial platforms including Benzinga, Barchart, TIKR, and TheStreet.com. Aditya focuses on helping investors identify resilient businesses with durable competitive advantages, strong cash flows, and the potential to compound wealth over the long term. Outside of financial research, Aditya enjoys travelling with his family, exploring new cultures, and following global economic developments.

Education

Master's degree in Finance and Marketing

Areas of Expertise

Canadian and U.S. equities, growth and value stocks, dividend investing, dividend sustainability, portfolio strategy, asset allocation, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), long-term compounding, macroeconomic trends, interest rates, inflation, and sector rotation.

Social Media Profiles

LinkedIn

Favorite Investment Quote

"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Open the FHSA if a first home is on your horizon in the next 15 years. Open the TFSA first if you want flexibility, and prioritize the RRSP if your income is high.
  • Every account has room limits, and going over triggers a 1% monthly tax, so check your CRA account before you contribute.
  • Dividend stocks like the Royal Bank of Canada can fit well in each of these accounts.

Picture a 27-year-old with $25,000 in savings and a brokerage application that offers access to multiple accounts such as the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), and FHSA (First Home Savings Account).

So which account should you first open and begin investing? The answer starts with one simple question about your next big goal.

child looks at variety of flavors at ice cream store

Source: Getty Images

What a TFSA, RRSP and FHSA do for Canadian investors

Let’s start with the Tax-Free Savings Account, which launched in 2009. Any withdrawals from this registered account are exempt from taxes. The TFSA contribution limit in 2026 is $7,000, and the maximum cumulative contribution limit has risen to $109,000.

Money that you withdraw from the TFSA is added back to your contribution room on January 1 of the following year, the CRA says. The Canada Revenue Agency also taxes any excess contribution at 1% per month for as long as it stays in the account.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan lowers your tax bill. You can withdraw up to 18% of your annual income or $33,810 for 2026.

Your 2026 room is based on what you earned in 2025. To reach the maximum RRSP contribution of $33,810, you would have needed to earn roughly $187,800 in 2025.

The First Home Savings Account allows you to save for a new home. Contributions are deductible like an RRSP, and qualifying withdrawals are tax-free like a TFSA.

You can contribute up to $8,000 a year in the FHSA, and the account has a maximum lifetime limit of $40,000.

An FHSA can’t stay open forever. It must close by December 31 of the year that comes first among three events: the 15th anniversary of opening it, the year you turn 71, or the year after your first qualifying home withdrawal.

If you are not purchasing a home with the FHSA, transfer the balance to the RRSP and pay taxes on withdrawal.

First-time buyers can also pair the FHSA with the RRSP Home Buyers’ Plan. It lets you borrow up to $60,000 from your RRSP for a home, and repay it over 15 years.

Which registered account should you open first?

Here is a simple way to decide.

  • If you plan to buy a first home within 15 years, open the FHSA first. It lowers your tax bill each year, and withdrawals are tax-free.
  • If you need flexibility or are in a lower tax bracket, prioritize opening the TFSA.  
  • Finally, if you are in the higher income bracket and want to save for retirement, make RRSP contributions a priority.

Whatever account you choose, check your room in your CRA account first, as overcontributions attract penalties.

Hold a dividend stock like Royal Bank of Canada

Once you open an account, you need to focus on growing long-term wealth by owning blue-chip dividend stocks such as the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY).

In fiscal Q3 2026, RBC reported record net income of $6 billion, an increase of 11% year over year. It ended Q3 with a common equity Tier-1 ratio of 13.5%. The CET1 ratio is a key measure of financial strength for companies in the banking sector.

RBC reported a return on equity of 18% in Q3, up from 15.5% in 2024.

The Canadian banking giant aims to pay out 40% to 50% of earnings as dividends, which is sustainable. So, a widening earnings base should support consistent dividend hikes.

RBC has raised the annual dividend from $2 per share in 2011 to $7.04 per share in 2026.

The Foolish bottom line

The best registered account is the one that fits your goal. A key strategy is to maximize contributions over time and own quality stocks in each of these accounts.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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