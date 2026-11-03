Canada and Europe Are Building a Cybersecurity Alliance: This Canadian Software Stock Could Get a Second Look

Sharing more information across borders makes protecting it more important. Canada’s new European alliance includes cybersecurity and digital trust, giving investors another reason to look at companies already doing that work. This TSX stock has products to sell into the need. The opportunity is a business winning and keeping customers, with no need to assume a summit statement has handed it a government contract.

Source: Getty Images

Trust supports digital trade

In a joint statement, Canada and Europe called for work towards mutual recognition in cybersecurity alongside digital identity and other areas. That’s cooperation still to develop, not a fully implemented common certification system. If rules become more compatible, companies could find it easier to offer suitable products across markets. They would still need to meet the eventual technical and legal requirements.

The wider need is easy to understand. A business wants employees to find the right information while keeping sensitive records away from people who shouldn’t see them. Moving work online or using artificial intelligence doesn’t remove that responsibility. It can increase the importance of access controls, reliable records, and tools that identify threats before they become costly disruptions.

At the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the framework now needs to be filled “with life.” Cybersecurity makes that a commercial task as well as a policy one. Governments can encourage cooperation, while customers choose products they trust to work. A supplier with established relationships has a useful starting point, provided it keeps its technology relevant and service dependable.

An existing software business

OpenText (TSX: OTEX) supplies information-management software and security products for organizations. Its appeal is the everyday work behind important records and systems. These are products customers can continue using through changing technology trends, with recurring support and cloud relationships providing a base of revenue. Security is one part of the portfolio, alongside other sources of company earnings.

That breadth gives the company several ways to deepen a customer relationship. A client might need to manage documents, move information between organizations, or protect digital operations. Useful products can earn further business when customers modernize. The company still needs to prove those additions generate organic growth, which means growth from the business itself, excluding the boost from buying another supplier.

I like that practical connection to closer digital trade. A broader market can help an established vendor reach more customers, while existing installations give it a base from which to sell. The summit didn’t name OpenText as a cybersecurity provider, though the business was involved in a roundtable discussion. I wouldn’t add hypothetical European contract revenue to the investment calculation until a customer or the company actually announces the work.

Cash gives the recovery substance

Fiscal 2026 free cash flow was about US$807.5 million, compared with US$687.4 million a year earlier. That’s growth of roughly 17.5%. The company defines free cash flow after specified spending, so it should sit beside reported operating cash flow. It nevertheless shows the business producing money that can help support debt repayment, investment, and shareholder payments.

Debt remains an important claim on that cash. A company with substantial borrowing can’t devote every dollar to growth or dividends. I’d prefer improving organic sales and a falling debt burden to an acquisition-led attempt to create another burst of excitement. The recovery becomes more attractive when the existing products produce a stronger business for each shareholder.

Shares recently closed at $37.91. A $10,000 budget buys 263 whole shares for $9,970.33 before fees. I’d build that kind of exposure gradually within a Canadian portfolio, keeping room for slower growth or tougher competition. Its dividend is useful, but the payment is declared in U.S. dollars and the Canadian amount changes with exchange rates. Cash generation needs to support all those commitments.

Bottom line

OpenText deserves a second look as businesses put more emphasis on secure information and useful software. I’d buy carefully for an established revenue base and improving cash generation, with Europe’s cooperation agenda adding a possible opportunity. Improved organic growth and accelerated debt reduction would strengthen the case. The investment case needs customers renewing and expanding their spending, with policy helping create a more workable market.