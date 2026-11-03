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High Yield or Yield Trap? How to Think About Pizza Pizza Stock in Late 2026

Pizza Pizza pays a whopping 7.7% dividend yield. Is this stock a good buy for its big income or is it a dividend trap you are better to avoid?

Posted by
Robin Brown

Author Bio

Robin Brown has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since January 2020. He began investing in 2009, during the depths of the global financial crisis, and has continued to refine his approach over the years. His investment philosophy emphasizes patience, quality, and identifying businesses with the potential to create lasting value. Robin currently lives in St. Albert, Alberta, where he manages a portfolio of Western Canadian industrial properties and private investments. Having lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia, he brings a broad perspective to his work and investing. Outside of work, Robin enjoys traveling, hiking, hunting, fishing, biking, and cooking for his wife, two daughters, and son.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Theology
  • Advanced Diploma in Business Management

Areas of Expertise

Dividend investing, value investing, quality stocks, small-cap stocks, long-term investing, business fundamentals, balance sheet analysis, capital allocation, industrial real estate, and private investments.

Social Media Profiles

LinkedIn

Favorite Investment Quote

"Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. offers a high dividend yield of 7.7%, but recent performance issues and a dividend cut raise concerns about its sustainability.
  • Despite a slight improvement in financials post-dividend cut, the company faces challenges like declining sales, increased competition, and difficulties in franchise expansion.
  • Given the current economic pressures and struggling business fundamentals, Pizza Pizza's attractive yield might be more of a dividend trap than a secure investment.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA) collects royalty streams from two of Canada’s largest pizza chains: Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. It collects 6% of the system sales from Pizza Pizza and 9% of the system sales from Pizza 73.

Pizza Pizza has over 800 stores in its royalty stream. The company has been operating with a persistently high dividend yield over 7.7%. Which begs the question is that yield safe or is this stock a yield trap?

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery

Source: Getty Images

Pizza Pizza: Big dividend bet or dividend trap?

Despite being one of the largest pizza franchises in the country, all is not well in pizza land. Pizza Pizza cut its monthly dividend by 10% last quarter. Pizza Pizza saw same store sales decrease by 5% and total royalty pool sales decline by 3.6%. Adjusted earnings per share fell by 5.4%. That is despite adding 20 net new stores to its portfolio in the year.

Its dividend payout ratio had been trading well over 100% for several years. It had pursued an aggressive dividend-growth posture since mid-2020. However, that was not sustainable given that its payout ratio continued to inflate. In fact, the dividend had slowly eaten away its capital reserve to only $2.2 million.

The dividend payout ratio has been inflated for years

Even though Pizza Pizza is positioned as the value player in the market, it is getting hammered by a weakening economy, softening demand, and increased promotional activity in the industry. In essence, it is facing a fight to the lowest price.

That clearly showed up in third-quarter financial results. Same store sales decreased 2.3% and royalty pool sales decreased 0.8%. Adjusted earnings per share fell 1.7%. The company noted that it continued to face pressures from higher competition and lacklustre demand.

Fortunately, the dividend decrease in the prior quarter did have a positive impact on its financials. Its payout dropped to a more sustainable 93%, and Pizza Pizza actually bolstered its working capital reserve by $400,000 to $2.6 million.

The macro outlook doesn’t favour the dividend

While the dividend cut seems to be helping, there are other concerns to monitor. In the quarter, Pizza Pizza pulled back its restaurant development outlook from 2% to 3% growth to 1% to 2% growth this year. The company is having a hard time finding qualified franchisees. Likewise, construction timelines and rising costs are delaying new franchise commencements.

Certainly, the macro environment isn’t helping them either. The Bank of Canada just increased its base interest rate by 25 basis points. When the Bank of Canada tightens, it often does it in twos. So, we are likely to get another rate increase in December.

All that will further strain consumers who have both inflation and elevated debt service costs to deal with. Certainly, this plays a factor in whether someone decides to invest in a Pizza Pizza franchise. Franchisee costs are rising as are the input costs for the pizzas they are selling. It creates a perfect storm for Pizza Pizza.

Pizza Pizza is stuck between a rock and a hard place

While Pizza Pizza’s reduced dividend appears sustainable now, the future does not look particularly bright. While a 7.7% yield appears attractive, it has come at a 33% loss in the stock value. Its dividend doesn’t look particularly safe given its declining business fundamentals. As a result, Pizza Pizza is more likely a dividend trap than a dividend opportunity today.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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