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A Canadian Company Just Won a $44 Million European Defence Contract: This TSX Aerospace Stock Could Be Next

Galvion’s Latvia order shows Canadian suppliers can win European work, while Bombardier has a separate defence opportunity.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Published
Key Points
  • Galvion won the helmet contract, not Bombardier.
  • Bombardier’s GlobalEye connection gives it an existing European defence role.
  • Aircraft deliveries and cash generation still drive the investment case.

“It’s jobs, first and foremost, good jobs,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said as Canada and Europe outlined their closer relationship at Montreal’s Canada-EU summit. A contract worth more than $44 million for Canadian helmet maker Galvion gives that ambition a real customer. Investors can’t buy every private supplier, but this TSX stock offers a listed aerospace business with its own connection to European defence demand.

Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

An order beats an aspiration

Galvion’s contract supplies military helmets to Latvia through the EU’s SAFE procurement initiative. That’s a specific award with a buyer and a product, giving the summit more substance than a statement of future cooperation. The company receiving the order is Galvion. Its success doesn’t automatically transfer any revenue to another business merely because both serve defence customers.

What it does show is a route for Canadian suppliers into European purchases. Governments looking for reliable equipment need qualified manufacturers and delivery capacity. Better access can widen the market, while each company still has to compete for work. A procurement framework can make an opportunity possible without deciding which supplier wins the next order.

The size of a defence budget can also hide how different the products are. Helmets, aircraft, and communications equipment have different customers, production schedules, and profit margins. I’d connect a stock to the equipment it actually supplies. That gives the investment a clearer foundation than treating every Canadian defence company as an interchangeable way to buy the same spending trend.

A separate aircraft connection

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) supplies aircraft used as platforms for specialized missions. Its relationship with Saab‘s GlobalEye surveillance system gives it an existing connection to European defence technology. The aircraft provides the platform, while mission equipment turns it into a specialized system. That role is commercially different from building a standard business jet for a private owner.

Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted the GlobalEye partnership in the summit discussion. The earlier Canadian announcement projected jobs around a proposed procurement, but projected employment isn’t the same as completed aircraft orders. I’d keep that distinction clear. Bombardier can benefit if programmes advance, while the value to shareholders depends on the aircraft, services, and work actually contracted to the company.

There is a sizeable existing business underneath the defence opportunity. Bombardier’s second-quarter revenue rose 6% to US$2.2 billion, supported by services despite fewer aircraft deliveries. Customers using planes need maintenance and support after the original sale. That continuing relationship can produce business even when the timing of new-aircraft deliveries makes individual quarters uneven.

Keep the aircraft economics central

The shares closed recently at $346.36. A $10,000 budget buys 28 whole shares for $9,698.08, leaving $301.92 before fees. That makes a small initial position practical, but the high price per share doesn’t tell us whether the business is expensive. The earnings and cash generated for all shareholders determine the value, not the number of shares in an account.

I’d buy gradually for a long-term aerospace allocation, giving the existing aircraft and services business more weight than an assumed European award. Supply delays can push cash receipts into another quarter, while debt and interest costs reduce what shareholders keep. A defence order can improve visibility, but the company still needs to build and deliver profitably.

Bombardier’s role in a Canadian stock portfolio is growth and improving business returns. It isn’t a substitute for a steady dividend holding. I like having several potential customer groups, including specialized aircraft buyers. I’d keep the position small enough that a delayed procurement or a soft business-jet market doesn’t determine the whole portfolio’s result.

Bottom line

Galvion’s award shows Canadian companies can turn European cooperation into actual work. Bombardier has a separate, credible opportunity through aircraft platforms and Saab. I’d own it for the business it already operates, with future defence orders adding to the appeal. The next contract will support the investment case when it’s signed, while existing customers support the investment thesis in the meantime.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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