Canada Is Joining Europe’s Supercomputing Network: Is Celestica Stock the Best Way to Invest?

Celestica sells the infrastructure behind heavy computing demand, with an earnings case that reaches beyond one European programme.

Access to Europe’s supercomputers could give Canadian researchers and businesses more computing muscle without having to build it all themselves. “Today people could start writing requests,” a government official told reporters at the recent Canada-EU summit in Montreal. For investors, that opens up a broader opportunity in the equipment connecting these powerful systems. Turning demand for computing into profitable hardware orders, though, takes more than a summit announcement.

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Access comes before the invoice

Canada’s participation in the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking, known as EuroHPC, can connect researchers and companies with computing resources. A government official suggested access could follow in days or weeks, while allocation details remained to be clarified. That’s a user-access opportunity, with no announced purchase order directing programme money to a particular Canadian hardware manufacturer.

The broader demand is still interesting. Training models, moving information, and operating large digital services require equipment that can handle substantial workloads. Networking becomes increasingly important as computing systems grow. A manufacturer with the right products can serve the expansion even when it isn’t selling the software or the finished service customers see on their screens.

That gives investors a route into computing through an existing supply business. It also introduces different risks. A manufacturer needs components, production capacity, and customer forecasts that translate into actual orders. Strong demand can consume cash first, particularly when equipment and inventory must be ready before the customer pays for the completed shipment.

Existing customers drive the case

Celestica (TSX: CLS) designs and manufactures technology infrastructure, including networking and compute-related equipment. Its customer base reaches large cloud and technology businesses. That makes it relevant to rising processing demand, but the connection to EuroHPC remains an inference about the wider market.

Third-quarter revenue reached US$5.8 billion, up 83%. Adjusted earnings were US$3.30 per share, compared with US$1.58 a year earlier. Those results show an operating business expanding rapidly, with customers already buying. I’d give that evidence much more weight than an attempt to estimate the company’s share of a newly announced international initiative.

Management’s initial 2027 outlook called for US$40 billion in revenue, up about 90% from its updated 2026 expectation. That’s an ambitious forecast, not a contracted outcome guaranteed to shareholders. The opportunity becomes especially appealing if Celestica can grow production while keeping more profit from each sales dollar. It becomes less appealing if delivery costs outrun the increase in orders.

Growth has an upfront bill

The latest quarter’s adjusted operating margin was 8.5%. In everyday terms, that’s US$8.50 from every US$100 of sales before the costs excluded from that measure. Manufacturing growth isn’t all high-margin software revenue. Small changes in execution can make a meaningful difference when the company is producing billions of dollars of equipment.

Plus, Celestica cut its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook to US$460 million from US$600 million, a reduction of roughly 23%. It attributed the change mainly to working-capital investment supporting growth. The company also expects US$1.5 billion to US$2 billion of 2027 capital spending. Those figures explain why a larger earnings forecast doesn’t mean shareholders immediately have more cash available.

I’d buy gradually as a growth holding within a Canadian portfolio, with the position small enough to tolerate changing technology-spending expectations. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can hold suitable shares when room and timeline fit, but it won’t soften a price decline. I wouldn’t call Celestica the best EuroHPC investment without a verified contract connection. Its existing business supplies a much stronger reason to own it.

Bottom line

Celestica offers exposure to the equipment supporting a computing expansion already underway. Canada’s European access adds to the policy backdrop, while existing customer demand does the work in the investment case. I’d make measured purchases for that business and its earnings growth. The cash required to deliver the next stage deserves as much attention as the impressive sales outlook.