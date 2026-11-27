Take the Monthly Dividend or Reinvest It? Two Ways to Put $10,000 in Savaria to Work

If you’re already investing in monthly dividend stocks, do you spend that income or reinvest it? For Canadians still several years from retirement, reinvesting even a relatively small dividend can make a difference. Let’s look at what could happen to a $10,000 investment over a decade if you reinvest every monthly payment instead of spending the money.

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Reinvesting dividends

When you take your dividends in cash, the number of shares you own remains the same. Reinvest those dividends, however, and you can use the additional shares to generate even more income. Over a long period, this could increase your income without requiring you to contribute more of your salary.

First, check how your brokerage handles dividend reinvestment plans. Some allow fractional shares, whereas others purchase only whole shares. If your monthly payment isn’t enough for another full share, you may need to let the cash accumulate before purchasing more. That’s particularly important with this next dividend stock.

The stock

Savaria (TSX: SIS) makes home elevators, stairlifts and patient-handling equipment. As Canadians look for ways to stay in their homes longer and care facilities upgrade their equipment, Savaria could sell more through its existing manufacturing and installation network. Those products can also create opportunities for service revenue later on.

Operating income climbed from approximately $84 million to $105 million in 2025, followed by another 29% year-over-year increase in the latest quarter. Both the accessibility and patient-care businesses contributed to growth. Savaria raised its dividend in September and declared a monthly payment of $0.04916 for December. The yield is only 1.9% at writing, so much of the appeal comes from earnings growth, which installation delays or higher production costs could hurt.

Making money

At $31.11 per share, $10,000 buys 321 shares, with $13.69 left over. That would bring in about $15.78 a month. It’s roughly half the price of one share today, so a brokerage that doesn’t offer fractional reinvestment may not automatically invest the payment. The investment table includes an illustrative one-year total return at Savaria’s 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE SIS $31.11 321 $0.58992 $189.36 Monthly $9,986.31 $13.69 13.65% $1,363.13 $11,363.13

Now, let’s isolate what reinvestment itself can do. Assume the share price and dividend never change. One investor spends every payment, while the other buys fractional shares each month. Both begin with the same investment and leave their original $13.69 in cash.

Time Cumulative cash spent Account if spending Account if reinvesting 1 year $189.36 $10,000.00 $10,191.02 5 years $946.82 $10,000.00 $10,992.34 10 years $1,893.64 $10,000.00 $12,083.28

After 10 years, the investor taking the cash would have collected $1,893.64 and would still own the original shares. The investor reinvesting would have an account worth $12,083.28, about $190 more than the other investor’s account and total cash income combined. Remember, that assumes no increase whatsoever in the dividend or share price. Growth in either could increase the difference.

Savaria’s actual total return has been much stronger than this flat-price example, with a 10-year CAGR of 13.7%. Should that repeat for a year, the original $10,000 could grow to $11,363.13. That includes reinvested dividends, so there’s no need to add the cash income again.

Bottom line

If you’re not relying on dividend income just yet, I would consider reinvesting those monthly payments. Savaria’s yield may be relatively low today, but its earnings growth could lead to both dividend increases and share price appreciation. Given the growing demand for accessibility products, that’s a business I’d be interested in owning over the next decade.