Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for good TSX stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) rose from $44 in late 2023 to as high as $80 earlier this year. A pullback in recent months has pushed the stock back down to below $66. Investors who missed the previous rally can take advantage of the dip to pick up a dividend yield of 5.9% today.

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The company should be able to maintain the distribution growth, supported by earnings contributions from recent acquisitions and the large capital program. Enbridge went on a bit of a buying spree over the past few years, adding strategic businesses as it diversified its revenue stream and positioned itself to benefit from emerging trends in the energy sector. Most of the deals occurred in the United States. Enbridge spent US$3 billion to buy an oil export terminal in Texas in 2021. The company more recently acquired infrastructure to enable more producers to access its export facilities.

Enbridge became the largest operator of natural gas utilities in North America when it bought three American natural gas distribution businesses in 2024. These assets complement the existing natural gas storage and transmission infrastructure in the country. Enbridge already moved 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses. The construction of new gas-fired power generation facilities needed to provide electricity to AI data centres should help drive higher natural gas volumes along Enbridge’s system.

At home, Enbridge took a stake in the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. International demand for Canadian natural gas is on the rise as countries search for reliable supplies from stable producers.

On the development front, Enbridge is working on $38 billion in secured capital projects. As the new assets are completed, management expects earnings and distributable cash flow to rise by about 5% per year over the medium term.

BCE

BCE (TSX: BCE) fell out of favour among income investors in the past few years. The communications firm cut its dividend by more than 50% in 2025, and the stock has been under pressure for some time, sliding from $74 in 2022 to below $30 in 2026.

Low immigration, price wars, and high debt expenses remain challenges for BCE and its peers. That being said, most of the bad news is likely already reflected in the share price, and the reduced dividend payment should be safe. At the time of writing, BCE trades near $31.70 per share and provides a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Looking ahead, there could be some upside. The Canadian government recently said that the country’s communication infrastructure is strategically important for the protection of Canadian data. Consolidation among the big four players, previously considered impossible, is now potentially on the table.

BCE is a contrarian pick, but income investors should be okay to hold the stock at this level.

The bottom line

Enbridge and BCE are industry leaders offering attractive dividend yields today. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on dividend income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.