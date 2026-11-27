Canadian pensioners are searching for good TSX stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on dividend income and long-term total returns.

The pullback that has occurred in some sectors is giving investors a chance to buy top stocks at discounted prices.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) trades near $67 per share at the time of writing, compared to $80 at the 2026 high. The drop has pushed the dividend yield back up to 5.8%, which is a nice premium above the current 3.1% inflation rate in Canada.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 31 years. This is important to consider when adding new stocks to an income portfolio. Each time the dividend is increased, the yield on the initial investment moves higher.

Enbridge is working on $38 billion in growth projects, with investments coming in around $10 billion per year over the medium term. As these new assets are completed and go into service, the company expects annual distributable cash flow to rise by about 5% per year. This should be sufficient to support ongoing dividend growth. Enbridge is also making strategic acquisitions to grow the asset portfolio. Recent deals have focused on expanding the company’s oil storage, transmission, and marketing operations in the United States. Contributions from the acquired assets will help boost revenue and cash flow.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX: TRP) trades for close to $90 per share right now. It was as high as $100 earlier this year. The company is positioned well to benefit from the anticipated rise in demand for natural gas in the coming years as international buyers seek out reliable supplies from stable countries and domestic use increases due to the construction of new gas-fired power generation sites.

TC Energy has extensive natural gas storage and transmission assets located in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In Canada, the company is the major carrier of natural gas, moving the fuel from producers in Alberta to utilities and export facilities. TC Energy built the Coastal GasLink pipeline that delivers natural gas to the new LNG Canada export site on the coast of British Columbia. LNG Canada is moving ahead with a major expansion that will require TC Energy to double the capacity along Coastal GasLink.

The company’s growing capital program is trending around $6 billion per year. Additional major projects could get added as Canada ramps up its efforts to become an energy superpower. One potential project under evaluation is the construction of a new natural gas pipeline that would connect Canadian producers to a proposed new LNG export facility near Churchill, Manitoba.

TC Energy raised the dividend in each of the past 26 years. Steady dividend growth should be on the way. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The bottom line

Enbridge and TC Energy pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on dividend income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.