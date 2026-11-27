A Canadian insurer and a U.S. peer show exactly how much of a TFSA income gap comes from the dividend yield and how much comes from tax.

Buying U.S. Stocks in Your TFSA? When a Canadian Dividend Stock Could Leave You With More Cash

There are plenty of American dividend stocks I’d consider buying. And not just the risky ones, either. If you’re mainly looking to create passive income, you may want to think twice about the account you use. Canadians can own two stocks paying exactly the same dividend and receive different amounts in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). Let’s look at why, and compare two insurance stocks to see just how much income you could be missing out on.

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Taxes on U.S. dividends

For Canadian residents who qualify for treaty rates and aren’t U.S. taxpayers, directly held American shares generally come with a 15% withholding tax on ordinary dividends in a TFSA. The tax generally can’t be recovered through a Canadian foreign tax credit. So, a $400 U.S. dividend measured in Canadian dollars becomes $340, whereas a $400 ordinary Canadian dividend generally arrives in full.

If you’re buying U.S. stocks in a TFSA, make sure to calculate the yield after withholding tax. To match a Canadian dividend yielding 3.2%, for example, an American stock would need to yield about 3.8%. That doesn’t necessarily make the Canadian stock the better investment, given currency fluctuations, exchange fees and potential share price growth. Yet if income is your priority, it’s worth comparing the amounts you’d actually receive.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) offers a way to own an international insurance and wealth-management business while collecting dividends from a Canadian corporation. Its customers span Canada, the United States and Asia, so investors don’t necessarily have to buy American shares to benefit from growth outside Canada.

After achieving record core earnings in 2025, Manulife reached another quarterly record with help from Asia. Third-quarter core earnings came to $1.24 per share, although reported earnings fell. At $60 per share, the quarterly dividend of $0.485 offers a yield of 3.23%. Higher claims and investment losses could still get in the way of future dividend increases.

MET

MetLife (NYSE: MET), meanwhile, sells insurance, workplace benefits and retirement products. Its adjusted earnings per share excluding notable items climbed 10% in 2025 and another 22% year over year in its latest quarter. That’s certainly worth a look, despite the lower gross yield of 2.4%.

Here’s what Canadians would bring in by putting $10,000 into either stock at writing. The comparison uses Canadian dollars and the Bank of Canada’s November 23 exchange rate of $1.4369 per U.S. dollar for the purchase and dividends, before fees. For Manulife, the table also illustrates a year of growth at its 10-year CAGR, with dividends reinvested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE U.S. WITHHOLDING ANNUAL TFSA CASH MFC $60.00 166 $1.94 $322.04 Quarterly $9,960.00 14.86% $1,480.06 $11,480.06 $0.00 $322.04 MET $141.85 70 $3.4055 $238.38 Quarterly $9,929.55 — — — $35.76 $202.62

Withholding accounts for $35.76 of the difference. Manulife also happens to offer the higher starting yield. If you’d rather own MetLife, directly held qualifying U.S. shares in an eligible Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) generally avoid U.S. withholding on ordinary dividends, although eventual RRSP withdrawals are taxable in Canada.

Bottom line

For immediate income in a TFSA, I’d go with Manulife in this example, given the roughly $119 more it could generate annually. However, when comparing dividend stocks, I wouldn’t rule out American businesses. You may be better off owning them in an RRSP if they pay large dividends. That gives Canadians the opportunity to diversify internationally while reducing withholding tax where possible.