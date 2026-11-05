These TSX stocks stand out because of their strong fundamentals, ability to sustain profitable growth, and resilience.

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in My TFSA for the Long Run

Aritzia’s strong revenue and earnings growth, established brand, and expanding retail and digital presence position it as a compelling long-term growth investment.

These stocks offer solid growth potential in the long run, led by strong demand and profitable growth.

Over the years, several TSX stocks have delivered impressive gains, helping investors build substantial wealth. These businesses stand out because of their strong fundamentals, experienced leadership, ability to sustain profitable growth, and resilience through varying market conditions. Building a diversified portfolio of fundamentally strong companies across multiple industries can also help manage investment risk while offering opportunities for attractive long-term returns.

Investors can further enhance their stocks by holding stocks within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The TFSA allows investment gains and dividend income to accumulate tax-free, enabling investors to keep more of their returns. Reinvesting these earnings can accelerate portfolio growth through the compounding effect over time.

Against this backdrop, here are two stocks I’d hold in my TFSA for the long run.

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Aritzia stock

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is one of the top TSX stocks I’d hold in my TFSA for the long run. The Canadian fashion retailer has delivered impressive financial performance, supported by consistent revenue growth and expanding profitability.

Since fiscal 2022, its top line has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, while earnings have increased at an annualized rate of 22%. This sustained growth reflects the strength of its business model, brand positioning, and ability to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences. Reflecting this growth, Aritzia stock has delivered an impressive five-year CAGR of 26.5%.

Looking ahead, Aritzia appears well positioned to maintain its growth momentum through several competitive advantages. Its established brand reputation, loyal customer base, differentiated product offerings, and expanding digital presence provide a solid foundation for continued market-share gains. Furthermore, ongoing investments in its e-commerce platform and boutique network should strengthen customer engagement, improve market penetration, and support long-term revenue expansion.

The company’s long-term financial targets further strengthen its growth outlook. Aritzia is targeting fiscal 2032 net revenue of $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion, implying a CAGR of approximately 15%–17%. Its North American digital business is expected to be a significant contributor, with management targeting digital net revenue of $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion by fiscal 2032, representing an approximate 20% CAGR.

Physical retail expansion will also remain an important component of Aritzia’s growth strategy. The company plans to open approximately 12–14 new boutiques and reposition 5–7 existing locations annually through fiscal 2032. This strategy is expected to support mid-teens annual growth in retail square footage.

Overall, Aritzia stands out as an attractive long-term growth stock for TFSA investors. Its strong brand, consistent financial performance, and solid expansion plans provide several drivers of future growth.

Bird Construction stock

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is another stock I would add to my TFSA, given its strategic positioning to capitalize on Canada’s expanding infrastructure investment cycle. Rising public- and private-sector spending is likely to support sustained demand for construction, engineering, and maintenance services.

Bird’s diversified exposure to high-growth industries, including defence, healthcare, nuclear energy, LNG, renewable power, data centres, critical minerals, and transportation, provides multiple avenues for long-term growth. These sectors are expected to benefit from substantial capital expenditure over the coming years.

Bird’s strengthening backlog further supports its growth outlook and earnings visibility. As of June 30, 2026, its contracted backlog reached a record $6.1 billion, up 14% sequentially and 30.6% year over year. Second-quarter project additions exceeded executed work by $707.3 million, highlighting strong order momentum. Additionally, its $6 billion pending backlog provides further potential for future contract conversion.

Importantly, a growing proportion of collaborative, lower-risk contracts could support margin improvement and more predictable project execution. Moreover, its solid balance sheet, healthy project pipeline, and disciplined acquisition strategy position Bird to sustain solid growth and deliver significant capital gains and dividends.