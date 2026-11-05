Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in My TFSA for the Long Run
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in My TFSA for the Long Run

These TSX stocks stand out because of their strong fundamentals, ability to sustain profitable growth, and resilience.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

Social Media Profiles

Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • These stocks offer solid growth potential in the long run, led by strong demand and profitable growth.
  • Aritzia’s strong revenue and earnings growth, established brand, and expanding retail and digital presence position it as a compelling long-term growth investment.
  • Bird Construction is benefiting from rising Canadian infrastructure spending, with a record $6.1 billion backlog supporting strong growth visibility.

Over the years, several TSX stocks have delivered impressive gains, helping investors build substantial wealth. These businesses stand out because of their strong fundamentals, experienced leadership, ability to sustain profitable growth, and resilience through varying market conditions. Building a diversified portfolio of fundamentally strong companies across multiple industries can also help manage investment risk while offering opportunities for attractive long-term returns.

Investors can further enhance their stocks by holding stocks within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The TFSA allows investment gains and dividend income to accumulate tax-free, enabling investors to keep more of their returns. Reinvesting these earnings can accelerate portfolio growth through the compounding effect over time.

Against this backdrop, here are two stocks I’d hold in my TFSA for the long run.

heavy construction machines needed for infrastructure buildout

Source: Getty Images

Aritzia stock

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is one of the top TSX stocks I’d hold in my TFSA for the long run. The Canadian fashion retailer has delivered impressive financial performance, supported by consistent revenue growth and expanding profitability.

Since fiscal 2022, its top line has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, while earnings have increased at an annualized rate of 22%. This sustained growth reflects the strength of its business model, brand positioning, and ability to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences. Reflecting this growth, Aritzia stock has delivered an impressive five-year CAGR of 26.5%.

Looking ahead, Aritzia appears well positioned to maintain its growth momentum through several competitive advantages. Its established brand reputation, loyal customer base, differentiated product offerings, and expanding digital presence provide a solid foundation for continued market-share gains. Furthermore, ongoing investments in its e-commerce platform and boutique network should strengthen customer engagement, improve market penetration, and support long-term revenue expansion.

The company’s long-term financial targets further strengthen its growth outlook. Aritzia is targeting fiscal 2032 net revenue of $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion, implying a CAGR of approximately 15%–17%. Its North American digital business is expected to be a significant contributor, with management targeting digital net revenue of $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion by fiscal 2032, representing an approximate 20% CAGR.

Physical retail expansion will also remain an important component of Aritzia’s growth strategy. The company plans to open approximately 12–14 new boutiques and reposition 5–7 existing locations annually through fiscal 2032. This strategy is expected to support mid-teens annual growth in retail square footage.

Overall, Aritzia stands out as an attractive long-term growth stock for TFSA investors. Its strong brand, consistent financial performance, and solid expansion plans provide several drivers of future growth.

Bird Construction stock

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is another stock I would add to my TFSA, given its strategic positioning to capitalize on Canada’s expanding infrastructure investment cycle. Rising public- and private-sector spending is likely to support sustained demand for construction, engineering, and maintenance services.

Bird’s diversified exposure to high-growth industries, including defence, healthcare, nuclear energy, LNG, renewable power, data centres, critical minerals, and transportation, provides multiple avenues for long-term growth. These sectors are expected to benefit from substantial capital expenditure over the coming years.

Bird’s strengthening backlog further supports its growth outlook and earnings visibility. As of June 30, 2026, its contracted backlog reached a record $6.1 billion, up 14% sequentially and 30.6% year over year. Second-quarter project additions exceeded executed work by $707.3 million, highlighting strong order momentum. Additionally, its $6 billion pending backlog provides further potential for future contract conversion.

Importantly, a growing proportion of collaborative, lower-risk contracts could support margin improvement and more predictable project execution. Moreover, its solid balance sheet, healthy project pipeline, and disciplined acquisition strategy position Bird to sustain solid growth and deliver significant capital gains and dividends.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Group of people in a line at an ATM waiting to make a cash withdrawal
Stocks for Beginners

TD vs. Royal Bank: Which Dividend Stock Would I Buy With $10,000?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD offers slightly more current income, while Royal Bank's broader earnings mix earns my preference for a patient holding.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Stocks for Beginners

What $10,000 in Freehold Royalties Could Add to Your Income Over a Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold could produce about $634 in annual income from a $10,000 budget, with commodity prices still influencing the payment.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

OpenText’s Revenue Fell Again, But Here’s What Investors Could Be Missing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s latest results reveal growth beneath falling revenue, with its AI opportunity depending on turning customer demand into stronger earnings.

Read more »

copper wire factory
Stocks for Beginners

Ivanhoe Sits on 43,000 Tonnes of Unsold Copper as Prices Stay High: Is the Stock a Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Ivanhoe holds 43,000 tonnes of unsold copper at Kamoa-Kakula. Does this make the miner a buy for your portfolio right…

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Drops 14% After Earnings: Here’s Why I’d Buy the Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dax Dasilva explains how better customer deals and AI that tackles merchants’ daily chores could strengthen Lightspeed’s recovery.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

Holiday Test Ahead: Shopify Forecasts Another 30%-Plus Quarter as Shoppers Gear Up

| Demetris Afxentiou

Shopify forecasts another quarter of 30%-plus revenue growth. Here’s what its holiday outlook means for investors, and which results to…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income in a TFSA: Why I Love This Tax-Free Setup

| Robin Brown

If you don't like paying tax on your passive income, use this tax-free set up in your TFSA to generate…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Just Posted $3.6 Billion in Free Funds Flow: How Much of That Could Investors Get?

| Sneha Nahata

Cenovus benefited from favourable commodity prices, higher upstream production and improved downstream margins.

Read more »