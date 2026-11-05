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Is Suncor Still a Buy After a Blowout Quarter, or Is It too Reliant on High Oil Prices?

Suncor has undergone a major structural transformation and is well-positioned to generate strong returns across different oil price environments.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Suncor’s operational transformation has lowered its WTI breakeven point by more than $10 per barrel, reducing its reliance on high oil prices.
  • Despite lower benchmark oil prices than in 2022, Suncor has significantly increased cash flow through higher production, improved efficiency and stronger refining margins.
  • Record cash generation, a 10% dividend increase, share buybacks and lower debt strengthen Suncor’s investment appeal as a resilient dividend-paying stock.

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) has delivered a blowout quarter, reporting record adjusted funds from operations and free funds flow. The Canadian oil company raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.66 per share, reflecting its strong cash generation and commitment to rewarding shareholders. Higher global oil prices have certainly played a key role in these results, helping boost earnings. However, dismissing Suncor as too reliant on high oil prices overlooks a major internal transformation.

Over the past few years, Suncor has undergone a major operational and structural transformation. The company has focused on increasing production and asset utilization, improving downstream throughput, reducing operating costs, and making maintenance more efficient. It has also improved refinery flexibility and sold assets that no longer align with its long-term strategy.

These changes have lowered Suncor’s WTI breakeven point, allowing the company to remain profitable even when oil prices are less favourable.

While its earnings and cash flow remain exposed to commodity price fluctuations, its ongoing transformation is making the business more efficient, financially disciplined, and resilient. In other words, Suncor is becoming better positioned to generate strong returns across different oil price environments.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

Suncor is not too reliant on high oil prices

Although Suncor benefits from high oil prices, its financial performance is increasingly driven by operational efficiency, cost discipline, and improved business resilience rather than commodity price appreciation alone. It has strengthened its ability to generate cash flows in weaker price environments by reducing its WTI break-even point by more than $10 per barrel, while enhancing its earnings potential during periods of higher prices.

Much of this improvement comes from better operational efficiency and its integrated business model. Suncor has improved production, increased upgrader utilization, and maintained strong operational reliability, allowing it to generate greater value from its existing assets.

The third quarter of 2026 reflects this progress, with the company reporting record adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $6.7 billion and free funds flow of $5.2 billion.

More importantly, a comparison with 2022 further shows that these results are not simply the outcome of higher oil prices. During the first nine months of 2026, benchmark crude prices were approximately 15% lower than in 2022. Despite this, oil sands AFFO increased by $160 million to $11.1 billion, mainly due to higher production and improved margins. Similarly, downstream AFFO increased by more than 60% to $7.9 billion, supported by record processing throughput and stronger margin capture.

Overall, year-to-date AFFO and free funds flow were 15% and 18% higher, respectively, than in 2022. On a per-share basis, both measures increased by approximately 40%. These improvements indicate that Suncor has enhanced its underlying earnings capacity. Therefore, its financial strength increasingly reflects structural operational improvements and business integration rather than dependence on rising oil prices.

Suncor stock is a buy as it is more than just an oil price play

Suncor’s record-breaking quarter highlights the benefits of its operational transformation and stronger financial discipline. While higher oil prices continue to support earnings, improved production, lower operating costs, stronger refinery performance, and a lower breakeven point have strengthened its ability to generate cash flow across different commodity price environments.  

Suncor is also returning substantial cash to shareholders, making it an attractive dividend-paying stock. In Q3, the company returned $2 billion to shareholders, including $1.4 billion through share buybacks and $698 million in dividends.

At the same time, Suncor is streamlining its business by selling non-core offshore assets and focusing on improving production and reducing operating costs. It has also lowered its net debt, further strengthening its balance sheet.

Overall, Suncor’s solid asset base, operational efficiency, strong cash flow generation, shareholder returns, and a healthier balance sheet make it more than just a bet on higher oil prices.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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