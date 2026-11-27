Waiting for CPP can raise lifetime income, but funding five years from dividends alone requires far more capital than spending down cash.

Canadians can start collecting the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) at 60, yet doing so could reduce their monthly income for decades. If you’re fortunate enough to have some savings, you may be able to hold off until 65. The question is how much you’d need to have invested. Let’s compare the cost of spending your savings over those five years with the cost of earning that same amount in dividends.

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The cost of waiting

Service Canada reduces your CPP retirement pension by 0.6% for every month you take it before 65. Start at 60, and that’s a permanent 36% reduction. If your estimated pension at 65 were $1,000 a month and your contribution record otherwise remained the same, you’d receive $640 at 60. Your actual estimate could change if you stop contributing earlier.

So, replacing that $640 cheque for five years would take $38,400 before tax, inflation and interest. If you need the full $1,000 each month, however, you’d need $60,000. There’s nothing wrong with setting aside that money and spending it gradually rather than trying to make every dollar back through investments.

The additional $360 per month from waiting until 65 could make up for that $38,400 by around age 74, before accounting for taxes, indexing or investment returns. CPP payments also increase with inflation each January once you’re receiving them. Now, some Canadians may want to earn the income from investments instead of spending the original savings. Just how much would they need?

A dividend stock to consider

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) is among the Canadian utility stocks that income investors often turn to for regular payments. It earns money through regulated electricity and natural gas networks. Its Yellowhead pipeline project offers another opportunity for growth, although shareholders have to wait for that construction spending to turn into revenue.

Adjusted earnings reached $2.42 per share in 2025, with third-quarter adjusted earnings subsequently climbing to $0.43 from a year earlier. At writing, its $0.4623 quarterly dividend offers a yield of 3.4%. To earn at least $640 a month on average without selling shares, here’s how many shares Canadians would need to purchase.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE CU $53.76 4,154 $1.8492 $7,681.58 Quarterly $223,319.04 $0.00 9.16% $20,456.02 $243,775.06

At writing, you’d need to invest $223,319.04 to generate about $1,920.39 each quarter. You would still own the shares at 65, but there’s no guarantee they would be worth the same amount. Higher interest rates can hurt utility shares, and dividends can change. That’s a substantial investment in one company when the amount you’re looking to replace over five years is just $38,400.

Bottom line

For Canadians who have enough savings to delay CPP, I would consider keeping that $38,400 in cash and guaranteed investment certificates, with existing dividend income helping to cover expenses. If you’re in poor health or need that income now, starting CPP at 60 may be the better decision. The advantage of having several types of investments is that you can use them to supplement your income without relying on the stock market to perform over a particular five-year period.