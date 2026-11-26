There’s something particularly satisfying about buying a dividend stock that gives you a raise every year. Yet how much of a raise are we actually talking about? If your dividend increases by just 1% annually, you’re looking at roughly 70 years before that income doubles. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather enjoy that extra cash a little sooner! That’s why it’s worth looking at two Canadian utility stocks, especially with a proposed merger that could give one group of shareholders a substantial pay raise.

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CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) has long been a favourite among Canadian income investors. The utility stock generates earnings through regulated electricity and natural gas infrastructure, investing in assets that could bring in cash for decades. Its Yellowhead pipeline project offers another opportunity to do just that, although building a pipeline certainly isn’t cheap.

The utility stock reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, up from $0.40 a year earlier. The previous year’s earnings were affected by refunds to Alberta distribution customers following a regulatory decision. It’s a reminder that even regulated utilities aren’t immune to earnings setbacks. Still, investors can currently lock in a dividend yield of about 3.4%.

Where I’d like to see more improvement is dividend growth. The quarterly dividend increased from $0.4486 in late 2023 to $0.4623 today, representing annual growth of about 1%. Yet the proposed merger could give shareholders a much larger increase in one fell swoop.

Under the announced terms, investors would receive 0.755 Emera shares for every Canadian Utilities Class A share they own. Based on current dividend rates, that could increase annual income from approximately $1.85 to $2.23 per original share. That’s a potential raise of nearly 21%, provided the deal closes and Emera maintains its dividend.

EMA

Why not simply purchase Emera (TSX: EMA) today? The utility stock already offers a higher dividend yield, along with a $21.5 billion standalone capital investment plan. Much of that money is heading towards Florida, where investment in electricity infrastructure could support earnings growth for years to come.

Emera reported adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share in 2025, although its latest quarterly adjusted earnings fell to $0.85 from $0.88 a year earlier. Investors will therefore want to see those billions in infrastructure spending translate into stronger earnings. The quarterly dividend, meanwhile, has climbed from $0.7175 in late 2023 to $0.74 today, also representing annual growth of about 1%.

Bottom line

So, which dividend stock could get you to double your income sooner? Existing Canadian Utilities shareholders could enjoy a substantial initial increase through the merger. However, Canadians investing $10,000 today would already bring in more income from Emera.

Furthermore, I wouldn’t necessarily purchase both stocks in the name of diversification. Should the deal go through, investors could ultimately find themselves owning shares of the same company anyway.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE CU $53.99 185 $1.8492 $342.10 Quarterly $9,988.15 $11.85 9.05% $903.93 $10,903.93 EMA $73.94 135 $2.96 $399.60 Quarterly $9,981.90 $18.10 10.46% $1,044.11 $11,044.11

If I were putting fresh cash to work today, I’d lean towards Emera for the higher immediate income. Existing Canadian Utilities shareholders, however, could have good reason to remain patient. Neither utility has been particularly generous with dividend increases in recent years, yet the proposed combination could create opportunities for stronger earnings growth over the long run. Should that translate into larger dividend increases, investors might not have to wait quite so long for that retirement paycheque to double.