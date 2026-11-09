Hydro One Stock: A Growing Grid Doesn’t Mean You Should Pay Any Price

A company can own exactly the infrastructure the economy needs and still be an expensive investment. Electricity demand doesn’t stop at the edge of a subdivision, and new factories need more than a promising announcement to switch on. Someone has to connect them. I’d happily own part of that business for years, but I’d still want the purchase price to leave something for me.

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H

Hydro One (TSX: H) operates electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in Ontario. Transmission moves power over longer distances, while distribution delivers it locally. The company earns through regulated customer charges, rather than betting on the wholesale price of electricity.

That connects its growth to replacing older equipment, improving reliability, and connecting customers and generation. Approved assets can enter the rate base, which is the investment on which regulators permit a return. More wires can therefore support more earnings, provided their costs are approved and the financing makes sense.

The distinction matters for an investor. Spending money isn’t the reward. Earning an adequate return on that spending is what can eventually support larger dividends and a more valuable share. Hydro One gives me a clear business model to assess without needing to predict which electricity producer wins the next contract.

Progress is already visible

Second-quarter earnings were $0.62 per share, against $0.54 a year earlier. More earnings attached to each share can support dividend growth without requiring the company to distribute a larger proportion of its profit. That’s the route I’d want for a patient income-and-growth holding.

Hydro One also placed $644 million of new assets into service during the quarter. Those completed assets are closer to earning through customer rates than projects still under construction. For this company, the transition from spending to service is the bridge between a growing grid and a shareholder’s eventual return.

Regulatory decisions can delay or limit that return. Higher borrowing costs also raise the price of financing infrastructure, while storms can force unplanned repairs. The customers may need the network, but shareholders still bear financial and operating risks along the way.

The price needs a boundary

At the recent close of $56.03, the annualized dividend of $1.4 yields about 2.52%. The latest market-data snapshot also puts the shares near 24 times trailing earnings. That means paying roughly $24 for each dollar of the company’s annual profit, which already gives future growth a meaningful place in the price.

I’d set an entry point around a 3% starting yield, assuming the current payment remains. Dividing $1.4 by 3% gives $47.08 per share. That’s my preferred buying price, not a prediction that the market will oblige. Here’s how the same $10,000 budget changes at that price, before fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT H $56.03 178 $1.4124 $251.41 Quarterly $9,973.34 H-Low $47.08 212 $1.4124 $299.43 Quarterly $9,980.96

The lower entry buys 34 more shares and about $48 more annual income. Those extra shares also participate in future dividend increases. Price discipline therefore changes both today’s payment and the amount of the business working for the investor later.

Bottom line

I’d hold an existing, reasonably sized position if the original purpose is long-term dividend growth. For new money, I’d wait or start very small. A rising grid-investment plan doesn’t require every investor to buy at once, especially when other Canadian dividend stocks can supply income in the meantime.

Hydro One belongs on my watchlist for a long-term portfolio, with a price attached to the interest. I’d let the company keep building while I keep the entry disciplined. If earnings and dividends grow enough, the opportunity can improve through the business catching up with the price, even without a dramatic market selloff.