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Thomson Reuters Sells the Majority of Its Print Business as It Bets on AI: Can the Suffering Stock Bounce Back?

Learn how Thomson Reuters recovered from a 62% dip and what the future holds for its major revenue segments.

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Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation's stock surged 42% since June 2026 following restructuring efforts including the sale of its Global Print business, contributing to revenue growth, after a previous 62% drop due to heavy investments in AI product development.
  • The success of Thomson Reuters' shift towards AI-driven solutions is critical for future stock performance, requiring strong AI adoption at premium prices while divesting slower-growth segments like print to focus on high-growth opportunities.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TSX: TRI) stock has bounced 42% since June 22, 2026, after a 62% dip between July 25, 2025, and June 18, 2026. This dip was due to a 32% year-over-year decline in 2025 diluted earnings per share (EPS) due to massive spending on product development.

The recent 5% stock gain stems from third-quarter 2026 earnings that showed revenue growth from selling a 51% stake in its declining Global Print business to KKR.

AI image of a face with chips

Scource: Getty Images

Why did Thomson Reuters stock fall?

Thomson Reuters is a content and technology company. Most people see the news services segment as ‘Reuters’, but it is the smallest revenue contributor (12.6% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2026) after the restructuring. The biggest revenue (87%) comes from the Big Three – Legal, Corporates, and Tax, Audit & Accounting. Thomson Reuters provides them with highly specialized software, data, intelligence, research, and workflow solutions.

Since the onset of artificial intelligence (AI) at the end of 2023, the company has been pouring money into developing AI-driven solutions. Software development accounting goes through three stages:

  • The initial phase of research and planning is expensed, affecting the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). TRI’s Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 37.9% in the first nine months of 2026.
  • In the application development stage, the cost is capitalized, affecting the balance sheet.
  • Once the software is available for use, the cost is amortized, affecting the EPS. In 2025, TRI’s EPS fell 32%.
Thomson Reuters Particulars (IFRS)2023202420259M 20269M 2025
Revenue (US dollar millions)$6,794$7,258$7,476$5,651$5,113
YoY growth3%7%3%11%
Adjusted EBITDA (US dollar millions)$2,408$2,500$2,695$2,140$1,930
Adjusted EBITDA margin43.80%42.10%43.60%37.90%
Diluted EPS$5.80$4.89$3.33$2.78$2.43
YoY growth111%-16%-32%14%

Note that the company’s revenue has been growing throughout this period. In mid-June 2025, not just Thomson Reuters; other major enterprise software companies like Oracle and SAP also saw their stock prices fall.

Can the suffering Thomson Reuters stock bounce back?

For Thomson Reuters’ suffering to end, its AI bet has to work and generate higher EBITDA. That requires strong adoption of AI products at premium prices. Are clients willing to pay the price for AI?

Thomson Reuters hasn’t been reporting AI revenue separately, but it did show organic revenue growth accelerating to 10% in the third quarter of 2026 from 7% in 2025 in the Big Three segments. Its Chief Financial Officer Gary E. Bischoping Jr., in an interview, said that 34% of Thomson Reuters’ third-quarter underlying contract value relied on generative AI, such as Westlaw and CoCounsel, up from 24% last year.

Thomson Reuters sells the majority of its print business as it bets on AI

In the earnings call, CEO Steve Hasker discussed TRI’s three-phase AI integration plan. First, rebuild CoCounsel; second, enhance capabilities, such as Brief Builder; and third, provide forward support so that the end user gets the return on investment (ROI) they need. So far, the company is in the first two stages and is planning another $9 billion to $10 billion of potential investments in AI, legal, tax and accounting, and other areas next year. The underlying contract value probably means the AI portion that is being integrated into its existing systems.

Hasker believes the next 5 to 10 years will determine how the total addressable market of their AI solutions expands. It all depends on the ROI these solutions realize. This uncertainty and wait-and-watch approach to AI ROI is what makes Thomson Reuters’ stock volatile in the short term.

While focusing on high-growth AI opportunities, TRI is offloading its slow-moving print business, which makes up for 7% of its revenue. With Global Print, Thomson Reuters has sold only the right to distribute that content in print and via the ProView e-book platform, while retaining ownership of the intellectual property, editorial control, and content portfolio. It can use the content for AI.

Final thoughts

While TRI stock has potential to grow gradually as the AI story unfolds, a bounce back of 40–50% depends on the EPS story. Keep an eye on the earnings.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Oracle and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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