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Dividend Income Outside a TFSA? The OAS Math I’d Check Before Buying More

A $1,000 dividend can add $1,380 to the income used to calculate your Old Age Security recovery tax.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Published
Key Points
  • The OAS recovery threshold for 2026 income is $95,323.
  • The eligible dividend gross-up can put you over the line even when the cash amount wouldn’t.
  • I’d check the tax cost of moving existing shares and use available TFSA room for new purchases first.

You can get a dividend deposited on Tuesday and find that the tax return thinks you got a bigger cheque. Nobody slipped extra money into the account. It’s a quirk of the rules for Canadian dividends, and it can take a bite out of Old Age Security (OAS) if you’re near the income threshold.

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Source: Getty Images

Different stories

OAS pays eligible seniors a monthly pension. Above a certain net income, the federal government recovers some of it through a tax. The threshold for 2026 income is $95,323, which applies to the July 2027 through June 2028 payment period. The recovery rate is generally 15% of income above the threshold, up to the amount of OAS subject to recovery.

An eligible Canadian dividend held in a taxable account is generally grossed up by 38%. The dividend tax credit can reduce regular tax, but the grossed-up amount still enters the income calculation for OAS. That’s how a $1,000 deposit can count as $1,380 on the relevant line. A year with a bigger Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawal is a good time to revisit that decision. I’d estimate the year’s income before selling an investment or taking an extra withdrawal, particularly if I’m within a few thousand dollars of the recovery threshold.

Let’s say your net income for the calculation starts at $95,000. The table isolates the effect of that dividend and assumes enough OAS to recover. Regular income tax is a separate calculation.

EXAMPLEAMOUNT
Net income before the dividend$95,000.00
Eligible dividend received$1,000.00
Income after the gross-up$96,380.00
Income above the threshold$1,057.00
OAS recovery tax at 15%$158.55

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) is the sort of stock I’d put through that test. Its regulated businesses move electricity and natural gas. Shareholders get a stream of dividends from a business that can grow earnings by investing in the networks it runs.

Recently, it reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share. I’d follow those earnings across the full year because power and gas use can change with the weather. If new investment goes into service and regulators allow the utility to earn a reasonable return on it, the spending can help support future dividend growth.

There’s still a price to pay for that dependability. At a recent close of $52.19, its $0.4623 quarterly eligible dividend gives it an annualized yield of about 3.5%. If the payment continues, 540 shares would bring in $998.57 in annual cash dividends. That’s close to the tax example, and a reminder that the same shares can give me different spending money depending on the account.

New money before old shares

I’d check available contribution room before buying inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Growth and withdrawals are generally tax-free and don’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as OAS. Unused room carries forward, and withdrawals generally come back as room the following calendar year.

Moving existing shares from a taxable account into a TFSA can trigger a capital gain at their market value. A gain could lift income in the same year you’re trying to keep it down. That’s a reason to compare moving shares with contributing cash and buying new shares inside the TFSA instead. The same issue can come up when a company increases the dividend. I’d check again as the account grows, especially if I’ve been reinvesting the payments in a taxable account. More shares and a higher payment can send the taxable number up together.

I’d also put RRIF withdrawals and any other income on the same worksheet. A dividend may land under the threshold on its own and push you over once everything else is counted. For new Canadian dividend stocks, that annual check can tell me which account gives me more to spend.

Bottom line

I’d look at the number that lands on the tax return before adding to a taxable income position. A dividend can still earn its place in retirement, especially if I can choose an account that lets more of each future raise reach my bank account.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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