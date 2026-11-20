MDA’s backlog gives investors work to follow. The share price asks how much of that work will turn into profit for each share.

Space is one of the few industries where being late can mean missing a launch window. Shareholders can face a less dramatic version of the same problem. The work may be coming, but the costs can arrive long before the cash does. I’d buy a space stock at a price that lets both schedules be human.

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Contract to cash

A satellite project needs engineering, components, assembly and testing before launch. The companies doing that work can be paid as they reach stages of the contract. When a stage moves, so can the bill. That’s why a busy order book and a good cash quarter aren’t always the same thing.

Backlog tells me about work already contracted but not yet recorded as revenue. It helps me distinguish a promising announcement from an order the company can actually earn on. I’d check what’s coming into the backlog as well as what’s leaving through completed work. I’d also compare the size of contracts with the cost of expanding capacity to deliver them. A customer may pay in stages. The company may still need to buy components or hire people upfront, which can leave shareholders waiting for the cash after the initial good news.

I’d also look at earnings per share. If a company issues stock to raise money for expansion, there are more shares to divide the profits among. The investment can still make sense. I’d want the extra capacity to generate enough profit for each share to benefit.

MDA

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) builds satellite systems and space robotics and works with satellite data. It can earn before a spacecraft is in orbit by doing work that customers need to get there. That gives investors a way to buy into the business of building space systems without betting on one launch.

MDA’s third-quarter backlog was about $3.9 billion, compared with $4.4 billion a year earlier. The company raised its 2026 revenue and adjusted operating earnings outlook. I’d like to see the work already on the books convert while new contracts replace the orders it finishes.

Adjusted net income rose 26.1%, yet adjusted diluted earnings per share rose only 0.7% to $0.37. The company pointed to a higher average share count following two offerings. That’s the difference I’d focus on: the business can get bigger much faster than the slice each shareholder owns.

Considerations

At $43.92 at writing, here’s the annual earnings per share that would support the price at three illustrative multiples. These are valuation hurdles, so I’d compare them with earnings I think the business can sustain after allowing for delays.

ILLUSTRATIVE EARNINGS MULTIPLE ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE NEEDED 20 times $2.20 25 times $1.76 30 times $1.46

I’d also check whether working capital is helping or hurting cash flow. Inventory and customer payments can shift cash from one quarter to another. A run of healthy cash generation as work progresses would give me more confidence than one strong quarter and a busy presentation.

The company reaffirmed a neutral to negative free cash flow outlook for 2026. That makes the timing worth checking, even after the improved sales outlook. I’d want the business to earn more and collect more as it works through the backlog, without needing to issue more stock to fund every new programme.

A major customer can delay an order, and expanding production costs money. I’d keep the position modest inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and compare it with other Canadian stocks that can grow earnings without the same contract timing.

Bottom line

I’d watch MDA’s per-share earnings as it turns more of the backlog into revenue. I’d buy when the price leaves enough room for a delayed contract and still gives me a share of the growth I’m paying for.